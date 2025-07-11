If you want a cheap soundbar, avoid the no-name brands and just buy this Sony – you'll thank me later
If you only have £100, this is the only soundbar I recommend
Look, your TV's speakers are rubbish. Sorry, but it's true, at least for 99 per cent of you.
Even the best-sounding TVs can be beaten for audio by a budget soundbar. It's just the way it is.
But, if you're still using your TV's own speakers, I have good news: you can currently pick up a really capable soundbar from a brand you've actually heard of for way less than £100.
Said soundbar is the Sony HT-SF150, which you can currently buy for just £84.55 at Amazon, thanks to the final day of Amazon Prime Day.
Sony HT-SF150 soundbar: was £149, now £84.55 at Amazon (save £65)
While this is only a small discount on the Sony HT-SF150's usual price of about £99, it's a big discount on the launch price and a simply excellent soundbar for the money. It will trounce the audio of your TV's speakers.
Price check: £84.55 at John Lewis, £89 at Currys, £89 at Sony Store
The Sony HT-SF150 is a basic soundbar, but that's arguably one of its greatest strengths.
Simply connect it to your TV using HDMI ARC, and it should automatically take over sound duties from your telly.
Expect a huge, immediate upgrade, particularly in terms of scale, weight, detail and dynamics. You'll get much clearer dialogue, too, and for many people, that is the primary reason to buy a soundbar at all.
We originally tested the HT-SF150 way back in 2021, when we awarded it four stars, but we still have it in our stockroom and regularly use it as a reference when testing newer rivals.
In fact, we got it out just a couple of weeks ago to see how it compared to the integrated sound system of the Sky Glass Gen 2.
The Sky Glass sounds much better than most TVs, particularly in its price category, yet the Sony soundbar demolished it for audio quality.
Honestly, if you're still putting up with your TV's own speakers, this deal is the perfect opportunity to change that.
MORE:
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- Sony: new lowest-ever price for the A95L QD-OLED at Richer Sounds
- John Lewis: soundbar, Blu-ray and streaming deals
- Peter Tyson: big deals on projectors, speaker packages and soundbars
- Sevenoaks Sound & Vision: up to £1800 off home cinema packages
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.