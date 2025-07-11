Look, your TV's speakers are rubbish. Sorry, but it's true, at least for 99 per cent of you.

Even the best-sounding TVs can be beaten for audio by a budget soundbar. It's just the way it is.

But, if you're still using your TV's own speakers, I have good news: you can currently pick up a really capable soundbar from a brand you've actually heard of for way less than £100.

Said soundbar is the Sony HT-SF150, which you can currently buy for just £84.55 at Amazon, thanks to the final day of Amazon Prime Day.

The Sony HT-SF150 is a basic soundbar, but that's arguably one of its greatest strengths.

Simply connect it to your TV using HDMI ARC, and it should automatically take over sound duties from your telly.

Expect a huge, immediate upgrade, particularly in terms of scale, weight, detail and dynamics. You'll get much clearer dialogue, too, and for many people, that is the primary reason to buy a soundbar at all.

We originally tested the HT-SF150 way back in 2021, when we awarded it four stars, but we still have it in our stockroom and regularly use it as a reference when testing newer rivals.

In fact, we got it out just a couple of weeks ago to see how it compared to the integrated sound system of the Sky Glass Gen 2.

The Sky Glass sounds much better than most TVs, particularly in its price category, yet the Sony soundbar demolished it for audio quality.

Honestly, if you're still putting up with your TV's own speakers, this deal is the perfect opportunity to change that.

