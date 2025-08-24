You would expect new audio devices to be more environmentally friendly than those that preceded them. But did you know that some companies keep working on their existing product lineup in order to refine their design and make them more sustainable?

Sonos is one such company. When the firm's five-star Arc Ultra soundbar launched, it was made using 5 per cent recycled plastic. Thanks to work from the firm's materials team, that figure will soon rise to 44 per cent.

This will bring it more in line with the firm's other recent devices. Both the Era 300 and Era 100 wireless speakers are made using over 40 per cent recycled plastics, while for the Ace wireless headphones that figure is 31 per cent. The poorly-reviewed Ace also come in kerbside recyclable packaging and have replaceable ear cushions to keep the headphones in use for longer.

A commitment without compromise

The Ace isn't the only Sonos device made with swappable parts. The Era 300 has 93 custom screws to make it easy to disassemble to be repaired, while the Move 2 portable speaker comes with a replaceable battery.

The firm's packaging uses responsibly sourced materials like custom kraft paper and Forest Stewardship Council certified content, leading it to win Dieline Awards in 2023 and 2025.

Sonos' offices and corporate workforce have been carbon neutral for the last seven years. It's aiming for carbon neutrality across its entire value chain by 2030.

Its moves are a response not only to the climate emergency, but to shifting consumer demand.

"It's clear that consumers around the world – especially younger audiences and those making considered tech purchases – are increasingly mindful of their environmental impact and expect brands to do the same," a Sonos spokesperson told us. "We see that consistently from surveys of our customers."

But they were at pains to stress that this shouldn't come at the expense of sound quality.

"Our sound experience will always be core to our category, but there's growing demand for responsible business practices and greater accountability," they added.

"For us, delivering exceptional sound experiences goes hand in hand with our commitment to the planet."

Read Sonos' most recent Listen Better Report (regarding its progress on environmental and social issues) and its Product Environmental Reports (showing its devices' total footprints).

