Motorola's versatile wireless speaker boasts Bose tuning for a “balanced, detailed and crisp” sound
An early surprise for your 2026 bingo card
There's a new fish in the wireless-speaker pond. Motorola has entered the arena (to mix our metaphors) with its new portable wireless speaker, the Moto Sound Flow, and it has enlisted the help of Bose to help it compete in what is already a rather crowded market.
Boasting ‘Sound by Bose’ audio tuning, the new model promises to deliver “rich, balanced audio” via its 30 watts of power feeding a dedicated tweeter, woofer and dual passive radiators.
Alongside standard Bluetooth streaming, the new speaker offers wi-fi connectivity and support for the likes of AirPlay, Google Cast and Spotify Connect.
It's not short on features, either. To go with its 12-hour battery life, the speaker houses ‘Room Shift’ technology which automatically switches your audio to your closest Moto Sound Flow, while Dynamic stereo pairing allows you to connect twin models together to create “an immersive experience that follows [the listener] wherever they go”.
Thanks to its four in-built microphones, the new speaker also offers hands-free calling.
Touch controls are mounted at the top of the unit for adjusting volume and setting the microphone to on/off, while an IP67 rating means that Motorola's debutante should be happy handling the rigours of the Great Outdoors.
The Moto Sound Flow is available in two finishes – Carbon or Warm Taupe – priced at £180 (further prices pending).
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
