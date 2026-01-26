Majority has launched a new line of portable Bluetooth speakers, which offer a range of features and are more affordable than many of the class-leading, five-star JBL Bluetooth speakers.

The Majority Move range consists of four Bluetooth speakers, starting with the palm-sized M1 and going up to the larger M4, which resembles a small boombox.

The whole range is equipped with Bluetooth 6.0, the latest iteration of the technology, but only the standard SBC codec is supported, so they don’t support high-resolution audio playback – which isn’t unusual at such budget prices. The M2, M3 and M4 all feature LED lighting, too.

The smallest speaker of the range, the Move M1, aims to deliver “clear, balanced sound in a discreet footprint” with 12W of power output, and features hands-free calling, up to 70 hours of playback and fast-charging via USB-C.

This compact speaker is priced at £30 and resembles the JBL Go 4 in terms of size and the inclusion of a strap, which allows for attaching it to a coat or backpack. It has a waterproof rating of IPX5, meaning it’s resistant against rain, sweat and splashes.

Next in the range is the Move M2, which offers a “fuller, confident sound”, according to Majority.

Offering up to 30 hours of battery life, the M2 speaker has a higher IPX7 rating, meaning it can withstand exposure to water up to 1m for up to 30 minutes.

In addition to wireless playback via Bluetooth, you can also use a wired connection for sources such as a laptop or smartphone, with the M2 featuring USB-C and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs. Unusually for Bluetooth speakers, Majority includes a Micro SD slot here, so you can store digital music files directly on to the speaker.

The portable Move M2 resembles the Award-winning JBL Flip 6, and even has the same 30W of claimed power output. However, the M2 is priced at £50, so it’s considerably cheaper than the Flip 6, which is currently £90.

The USB-C and auxiliary wired inputs and the inclusion of Micro SD card playback are also present in the larger two models in the range, the Move M3 and Move M4. Both speakers also have 30 hours of battery life and IPX7 rating, the same as the M2.

These two differ, however, in terms of price, size and output.

According to Majority, the M3 boasts 40W of output power and is designed to fill rooms and outdoor spaces with “dynamic, engaging sound”. The M3 costs £80, and it has the same output as the five-star JBL Charge 5 (currently £100).

Last but not least is the largest of the range, the Move M4. It has the biggest power output at a claimed 70W, which Majority says should be “ideal for larger spaces” and offer “bigger volume and deeper bass” compared with the rest of its portable siblings. The M4 is priced at £120.

Like you’ll find with several JBL Bluetooth speakers, the Move range features a stereo pairing mode that allows you to pair two of the same speakers, such as one M2 and another M2, together to create a stereo listening experience.

All four Majority Move portable Bluetooth speakers are available to buy in the UK now, with US distribution and prices set to be announced later in the year. It will be interesting to see how these affordable models fare against such strong current competition from the likes of JBL, Bose and more.

