Brooklyn-based audio brand Grado has added to its its high-end Signature series of open-backed wired headphones with its new Signature S550 cans. The latest premium model joins the three existing members of the line, including the Signature S950 and flagship Signature HP100 SE headphones.

Designed for listeners who desire “warmth, openness, and clarity without fatigue”, the new S550 prioritise a more relaxed presentation while “preserving the speed, detail, and immediacy” Grado has previously exhibited in its five-star SR325x and GS3000x cans.

Central to achieving this desired sonic profile are a set of 50mm S2 dynamic drivers, tuned especially for the cans’ all-wood enclosures.

Those enclosures includes housings crafted entirely from Brazilian walnut, the same wood as found in the premium Signature S950 over-ears. Each housing is made individually, with natural variations in grain ensuring that no two pairs are exactly alike.

(Image credit: Grado)

Grado also promises that walnut’s natural density contributes to the S550’s fuller, more balanced presentation, all while helping maintain a more consistent acoustic performance over time.

Like the rest of the cans in the series, the S550 employ Grado’s Signature headband assembly whereby a flexible metal support is integrated within the leather headband in order for the fit to be adjusted more smoothly.

The Signature S550 come equipped with a silver detachable cable. Each housing is terminated with a 4-pin balanced mini XLR, while the source end of the cable is equipped with a 3.5mm mini plug; a 6.3mm adapter is included.

The Grado Signature S550 will be available later this month, priced at £995 / $995.

