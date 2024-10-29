Grado's flagship headphones blend iconic design with freshly engineered technologies

American audio brand Grado has announced the launch of its new flagship Signature HP100 SE wired headphones. Harking back to the high-end Signature HP1 cans from the early 1990s and released to mark the 100th birthday of Joseph Grado, the brand's original founder, the Special Edition over-ears seek to honour the company's past while putting a contemporary spin on a classic design.

With an updated design throughout, the new Grados feature new drivers, new headband assembly and detachable cables for the first time. They are hand-assembled in the brand's Brooklyn-based headquarters as with all other Grado headphones.

The Signature HP100 SE remain an open-back design, and feature newly engineered 52mm drivers that aim for "excellent high-frequency resolution" alongside a smooth midrange, energetic bass and low sonic distortion, claims Grado. The new drivers pack a paper composite cone, a high flux magnetic circuit and a copper-plated aluminium voice coil to deliver what Grado describes as a "highly refined sense of space, soundstage and image".

(Image credit: Grado)

These new headphones draw influence from the design of the original HP range but with a contemporary twist, with housings constructed using treated aluminium. The headband has been redesigned to be more comfortable to wear over long listening sessions, with 50 per cent more padding than "previous Grado designs", while the removable ear cushions use a foam variant that is chosen for its acoustic properties, and promises to offer greater airflow and a more open soundstage.

The Signature HP1000 SE come with detachable cables and a 6.3mm headphone jack. Additional 4-pin XLR and 4.4mm balanced cable options, as well as further cable lengths, will be available later down the line.

The Grado Signature HP100 SE will be available in November for £2795 / $2495, and sit above the five-star Grado GS3000x cans as the new flagships. There's only one choice of colourway, though, so you'll have to be happy with the new Grados' space grey finish. Either way, you'd better start saving...

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best wired headphones: the 7 top pairs tested by our in-house experts

Read the Grado GS3000x review

Closed-back vs open-back headphones: which design is right for you?