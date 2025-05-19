Can Røde follow up the success of the Award-winning NTH-100 over-ears with its "exceptional" on-ear sequel?

Sequels are never easy, especially when you strike gold with your first effort. The second Matrix film couldn't live up to the legacy of the first, while The Strokes never quite managed to win the acclaim of their debut release, Is This It.

Australian audio brand Røde will be hoping that it doesn't suffer from disappointing sequel syndrome with its sophomore effort, the NTH-50 wired on-ear headphones. Following in the footsteps of the Award-winning Røde NTH-100 over-ears, the new cans promise the same excellent sound as their superb siblings but at an even more affordable price.

To do so, the NTH-50 house a set of 40mm drivers which tease “exceptional sonic performance”, with Røde promising that its new cans will be as comfortable with personal use as they are in the studio. The new headphones’ custom driver array uses a bespoke acoustic design with an innovative resonant chamber, tuned for “incredibly accurate and detailed audio reproduction with ultra-low distortion”.

(Image credit: Røde)

The new wired cans feature a contoured headband designed to minimise wearing fatigue over long listening sessions, while Røde promises that the on-ears' durable and lightweight construction offers a perfect blend of contemporary design and long-lasting performance.

The new headphones come equipped with a 1.7m cable that will stretch further thanks to an elastic coiled section in the middle of the wire. The provided cable is 3.5mm-ended, with an included 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter for hooking up to a more diverse array of source devices. There’s also an in-box carry pouch if you want to take the NTH-50 along on your travels.

According to Røde CEO Damien Wilson: “At Røde, we are committed to developing innovative audio solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of creators. The NTH-50s embody this philosophy, offering a level of sonic accuracy, comfort and durability that marks a new gold standard for on-ear headphones. We’ve crafted a pair of premium headphones at an affordable price point that deliver an incredibly detailed and immersive listening experience in any environment."

We've had the follow-up on-ears in for testing, so if you want to know what we thought, check out our Røde NTH-50 review to discover if the Aussie brand has once more gained that prestigious five-star haul.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Røde NTH-50 on-ear headphones are available now, priced at £99 / $99, a lower figure than the debut RRP of their over-ear NTH-100 siblings (£149 / $149 / AU$249).

MORE:

Want budget over-ears? Read our Austrian Audio Hi-X15 review

Best wired headphones: budget to premium

Best noise-cancelling headphones: tested by our in-house review experts