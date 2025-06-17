These luxury open-back headphones aim to deliver a "remarkably balanced, nuanced" sound

Recommended reading

The Dan Clark Audio Noire XO cost £1300 / $1300

Dan Clark Audio Noire XO wired headphones in black on a stand
(Image credit: Dan Clark Audio)

Dan Clark Audio has followed the launch of its big-money Noire X closed-back headphones with the new open-backed Noire XO.

The Noire XO use a set of enhanced planar drivers, with a rigid diaphragm designed for reduced sonic distortion and improved reliability. The new headphones strive for a smooth frequency response with low distortion to craft a sonic profile which boasts plenty of "crisply defined yet smoothly rendered detail".

Like their closed-back siblings, the Noire XO make use of Dan Clark Audio's 'Acoustic Metamaterial Tuning System', designed to greatly reduce high-frequency standing waves for a more "balanced, nuanced and airy treble performance".

They should be comfortable, too. The Noire XO are designed to be lightweight to reduce user fatigue, with a design which folds away for when you want to take your cans on the road.

Dan Clark Audio Noire XO wired headphones in black

(Image credit: Dan Clark Audio)

A pair of synthetic leather and Alcantara-covered memory foam ear pads, meanwhile, combine to reduce on-ear heat for a cooler, more comfortable experience as minutes of listening turn to hours.

The open-backed cans come with a detachable cable, terminated with a choice of balanced 4.4mm, 4-pin XLR, or 6.35/3.5mm connectors, as well as a companion storage case.

The Dan Clark Noire XO are available now, priced at £1300 / $1300. In the world of big-money headphones, that's about the same as the closed-back Focal Clear Mg (currently around £1099 / $1500) and more than the five-star, open-backed Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Gen) (£899 / $999).

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

