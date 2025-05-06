Beyerdynamic's anniversary headphones shed their limited edition status and are part of the brand's core line-up
The DT 770 Pro X are here to stay
Beyerdynamic's DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition cans are set to become official members of the German brand's wired headphones family. Released originally in 2024 as part of Beyerdynamic's 100-year anniversary celebrations, the DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition were, as the name implies, only available in restricted numbers when they arrived early last year.
The wired over-ears are set to shed their 'Limited Edition' suffix and become a fully fledged member of the Beyerdynamic team "due to high demand" from the wired market.
Not much else is set to change aside from the name. The DT 770 Pro X will continue to employ the same dynamic Stellar.45 driver system as found in the established DT 700 Pro X, aiming to deliver "high-resolution sound reproduction" for home and studio use.
As before, the DT 770 Pro X come equipped with velour earpads alongside a 3m Mini-XLR to 3.5mm jack cable and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter, but the 'Limited Edition' logo on the side of the cans won't be staying.
According to Beyerdynamic CEO Andreas Rapp: “We were blown away by the reception to the DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition. It was clear from the start that this headphone had staying power. By officially adding it to our product lineup, we’re meeting the needs of a new generation of studio professionals who demand both pristine quality and modern functionality.”
The pricing hasn't changed either: the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X will cost a fairly reasonable £169 / $200 for a pair.
MORE:
Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
These are the best wired headphones you can buy
Want wireless? Read our Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 review
13 best Massive Attack tracks to test your hi-fi and headphones
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.