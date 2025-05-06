Beyerdynamic's anniversary headphones shed their limited edition status and are part of the brand's core line-up

Beyerdynamic's DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition cans are set to become official members of the German brand's wired headphones family. Released originally in 2024 as part of Beyerdynamic's 100-year anniversary celebrations, the DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition were, as the name implies, only available in restricted numbers when they arrived early last year.

The wired over-ears are set to shed their 'Limited Edition' suffix and become a fully fledged member of the Beyerdynamic team "due to high demand" from the wired market.

Not much else is set to change aside from the name. The DT 770 Pro X will continue to employ the same dynamic Stellar.45 driver system as found in the established DT 700 Pro X, aiming to deliver "high-resolution sound reproduction" for home and studio use.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

As before, the DT 770 Pro X come equipped with velour earpads alongside a 3m Mini-XLR to 3.5mm jack cable and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter, but the 'Limited Edition' logo on the side of the cans won't be staying.

According to Beyerdynamic CEO Andreas Rapp: “We were blown away by the reception to the DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition. It was clear from the start that this headphone had staying power. By officially adding it to our product lineup, we’re meeting the needs of a new generation of studio professionals who demand both pristine quality and modern functionality.”

The pricing hasn't changed either: the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X will cost a fairly reasonable £169 / $200 for a pair.

