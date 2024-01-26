Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition headphones mark a centenary of sound

Happy birthday, Beyerdynamic! Founded in 1924, the German audio brand has gone on to form a reputation as one of the premier makers of studio-grade headphones in the world, and it's celebrating this massive 100-year milestone with a limited edition version of some of its most popular cans, the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro.

The new DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition cans take the reference-setting features from the standard model and add the dynamic Stellar.45 driver system as found in the DT 700 Pro X, aiming to combine the classic cans' design and form with more premium internal components.

The new cans should be compatible with a broad spectrum of sources and won't require a huge amount of oomph to power them thanks to their relatively low impedance (40 ohms), and there's more flexibility with the Limited Edition, too, thanks to the inclusion of a detachable Mini-XLR cable. The centenary edition also adds a recess in the headband padding for additional comfort over long periods, with a limited-edition anniversary emblem stamped onto the side of the headband to distinguish this special pair.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

The DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition are equipped with grey velour earpads, as well as a 3m Mini-XLR to 3.5mm jack cable and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter. You'll also receive a drawstring carry bag and an anniversary booklet which tells the story of Beyerdynamic across its 100-year history.

"We wanted to commemorate our 100-year milestone by creating headphones that pay homage to our past, and empower studio professionals of the future,” said CEO Andreas Rapp. “By combining the beloved features of the DT 770 Pro with the latest driver technology of the DT 700 Pro X, the Limited Edition delivers unparalleled performance".

The DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition studio headphones are available to pre-order now in limited numbers for $199, with wider availability later in the year.

