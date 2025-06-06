Technics' superb five-star wireless earbuds are now available in a decadent champagne gold finish

Technics has unveiled a champagne gold variant of its flagship EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds to celebrate the hi-fi brand's 60th anniversary.

The new colourway joins the existing black and silver options, expanding the line-up to three finishes.

The release follows the Technics EAH-AZ100's initial launch at the start of this year, which saw the wireless earbuds earn a well-deserved five stars in our review.

Our testing revealed superb detail and clarity, alongside an expressive, spacious and engaging sound that finally earned Technics the coveted five-star rating.

The champagne gold edition retains all the specs of the original model, including the proprietary Magnetic Fluid Driver technology that Technics claims delivers low-distortion audio reproduction.

This driver system, adapted from the company's premium EAH-TZ700 wired earbuds, features an oil-based magnetic fluid injected between the driver magnet and voice coil to reduce unwanted diaphragm movement.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our testing found the step-up AZ100's sound signature notably more lively and nimble than the four-star (and previous flagship AZ80), with improved dynamic range and clearer detail retrieval.

The earbuds demonstrated particularly strong performance in noise cancellation too, coming close to matching the capabilities of established leaders like the Sony WF-1000XM5.

The buds are the first in the market to offer three-device Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, allowing simultaneous connection to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

They also support Sony's LDAC codec for high-resolution audio streaming and the newer LC3 codec for Bluetooth LE Audio compatibility.

In addition to its sonic talents, we also found the AZ100 fuss-free and stable to use during testing, with a well-made, comfortable design and ample scope to customise features.

The champagne gold version of the Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds is available now alongside the existing colour variants, and are yours for the same premium price tag of £259 / $299 / $AU499.

