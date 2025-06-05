Nothing teases its first-ever pair of over-ear headphones at next month's launch

Young British brand Nothing has announced that it will "enter a new product category" on July 1st of this year. Revealed alongside the flagship Nothing Phone (3), the new Nothing Headphone (1) over-ear headphones will be a first for a brand that's only been in the business for around five years.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently attended the SXSW London showcase to discuss the company's future plans, teasing that the Nothing Headphone (1) will launch on July 1st alongside the Nothing Phone (3). Billed as the company’s "first product in the over-ear audio category", they'll likely be a set of wireless headphones (as opposed to wired) debuting at a competitive price point.

Nothing has already built much of its burgeoning reputation on its series of competitively priced smartphones, including the likeable Nothing Phone (1), as well as various sets of wireless earbuds from both its main stable such as the Nothing Ear (2)(£129 / $149 / AU$219) and the Nothing Ear (a), plus its more budget CMF sub-brand.

You can even buy some rather natty Nothing casual wear, so that ruled out next month's announcement being a new beanie or pair of cargo shorts.

This kind of design but with over-ears? Sounds funky! (Image credit: Future)

The Nothing Headphone (1) will likely be a set of wireless headphones that won't break the bank, though beyond that, we don't know any further details. Nothing helped kickstart the transparent earbuds trend, so maybe clear over-ears are on the way?

Will they be designed to work within the Nothing ecosystem and lock out certain features accordingly, as has been the case with some of the brand's 'Ear' series of wireless earbuds? We don't know, with all mention of prices, features and design specifics set to be reserved until the main July launch.

What we can say is that we're tentatively quite excited. Ok, we thought that the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds needed a fuller, more musical sound, but this is an emerging brand offering interesting transparent designs at prices that usually offer a lot of value if you're after a healthy set of features.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The likes of Sony and Apple are still dominating the wireless earbud market, but if nothing else, we can't wait to see what Nothing does with a pair of over-ear headphones considering how funky its in-ear buds look.

We'll be heading to the main launch next month, so stay tuned for all of the details, and maybe even a hands-on sneak peek, when we finally see what the Nothing Headphone (1) and Nothing Phone (3) are all about.

MORE:

7 tracks we've been enjoying in our test rooms over the past month

Best over-ear headphones 2025: wired and wireless pairs tested by our in-house experts

Does company ownership matter when it comes to hi-fi? Or is sound quality your main concern?