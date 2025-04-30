Nothing's sub-brand CMF introduces a trio of colourful, feature-laden budget wireless earbuds

Nothing sub-brand CMF has launched a trio of second-generation wireless earbuds aimed at buyers looking for colourful budget in-ears that don't leave you starved for features.

Comprising the entry-level CMF Buds 2, the CMF Buds 2a and the slightly more costly CMF Buds 2 Plus, the new triumvirate tease impressive feature sets at strikingly affordable prices.​

We'll start at the bottom of the price ladder with the CMF Buds 2a. The super-affordable buds pack a set of 12.4mm bio-fibre drivers tuned by Dirac, offering active noise cancellation and 4 HD Mics fitted with 'Clear Voice Technology'.

The new wireless wonders also offer up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge from the buds, with up to 35.5 hours of total listening with the case without ANC switched on. You'll also get 5.5 hours from a 10-minute boost from the IP54-rated earbuds.

Occupying the next rung on the ladder are the CMF Buds 2. Packing 11mm PMI drivers (also tuned by Dirac), the Buds 2 offer more wide-reaching ANC capabilities and six HD microphones taking care of voice calls when you're on the go.

They're better for battery, too, granting up to 55 (!) hours of total playback at a push as well as 13.5 hours from the buds themselves. If you find yourself running low, a 10-minute charge gives you up to 7.5 hours in a pinch.

Unlike the 2a above, the CMF Buds 2 have spatial audio capabilities for a more immersive listening experience, as well as a more robust IP55 water and dustproof certification.

If you have a touch more cash to splash, the CMF Buds 2 Plus sit at the top of this particular tree. Featuring 12mm LCP drivers teasing "rich and balanced sound", the Buds 2 Plus offer Hybrid ANC with 'Smart Adaptive Mode' which adjusts your noise-cancelling experience depending on your environment.

They're also compatible with the hi-res LDAC Bluetooth codec for streaming at a higher quality from compatible sources, and, like the Buds 2 above, offer spatial audio capabilities.

Just like their companions, the IP55-rated Buds 2 Plus go big on battery life, promising up to 15.5 hours of listening time on a single charge from the buds and up to 61.5 hours with the case. A 10-minute charge gives you 8.5 hours of playback, so running out of juice is barely even an option.

All models in the series are compatible with the Nothing X app, letting users personalise their listening experience via customisable sound profiles and adjustable touch controls.

All models in the second-gen CMF range are available now, with prices and colourways as follows:

- CMF Buds 2a (orange, light grey or dark grey: £29 / $49 / AU$79

- CMF Buds 2 (light green, black, orange): £39 / $59 / AU$89

- CMF Buds 2 Plus (light grey or blue): £49 / $69 / AU$109

