Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) Bluetooth: 5.3 (SBC, AAC)

Noise cancelling: Yes

Wireless charging: Yes

Battery life: 8.5hrs (+21hrs from charging case)

Weight 8.5g each The QuietComfort Earbuds are impressive for the money. With a longer battery life than the QC Ultra (2nd Gen), the same comfort levels and a much lower price, they are the Bose 'buds for bods on a budget. Pros Comfortable fit

Good battery life

Solid, musical sound

Good noise cancelling ability… Cons …but not as good as the QC Ultras

Chunky shape might not suit everyone

No aptX support

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) Bluetooth: 5.3 (AAC, SBC, aptX Adaptive)

Noise cancelling: Yes

Wireless charging: Yes

Battery life: 6hrs (+18hrs from charging case)

Weight: 7.7g each A more premium proposition all round, the QC Ultra (2nd Gen) have better sound quality and noise cancellation, although their feature set isn't much better than that of their siblings. But for the ultimate in Bose in-ear listening, look no further. Pros Punchy, full-bodied sound

Typically excellent noise-cancelling

Secure and comfortable

Excellent voice-call clarity Cons Immersive Audio mode drains battery life

Outstanding competition at this level

Only three ear tip sizes

Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around, and its earbuds set new standards of active noise cancellation (ANC). But not all Bose earbuds are created equal.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are its latest entry-level model and the sequel to the 2020 model of the same name. However, despite being more affordable, they still offer an impressive array of features for your money.

Then there are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), its flagship wireless earbuds. These offer a couple of extra features, and more sophisticated audio quality and noise cancellation, but of course, they cost more too.

If you're wondering which pair would suit you better, you're in the right place. We'll compare them in all areas (price, design and comfort, features, ANC/call quality and sound) to show you how they stack up.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): price

These pairs are pitched at different areas of the market. Hence there's quite a price disparity between them.

The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) launched at £180 / $179 / AU$289 last year, but there have been a few discounts since then. The most common deal is around £130, but they have dropped as low as £117. Bargain.

The QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) only launched in July 2025, so there hasn't been much movement on their launch price of £299 / $299 / AU$450. Bose 'buds often feature in big sales events like Black Friday though, so if you can wait, your patience might be rewarded with a deal.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) **

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): design & comfort

The two pairs of earbuds might have a lot in common, but not in looks. The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) have a more rounded shape that makes them less conspicuous than the stem design of the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen).

Both come with a range of ear tips and stability bands that help with a secure and stable fit. Both pairs would work well as a companion to running or other exercise, helped by their IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance.

Finally, finishes. The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) come in five colours (Black, White Smoke, Chilled Lilac, Petal Pink and Twilight Blue) while the QC Ultra Earbuds (Gen 2) come in three (Black, White Smoke and Deep Plum).

Which look you prefer is a matter of personal preference. If we were being really picky, we would say the QC Earbuds (2024) are a bit bulkier and might not suit people with smaller ears, so the pricier pair just edges this round.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) **

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Seeing as the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) cost more, you would expect them to have more features. And you would be right.

They add wireless charging to the original QC Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen), though this is a feature that the QC Earbuds (2024) already have. But the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) also come with improvements to Bose's world-beating active noise cancelling (ANC) tech and improved sound quality over the originals.

They still use Bose's CustomTune sound calibration tech to adapt the ANC to your ears and surroundings, but now they have an updated algorithm working in tandem to improve ActiveSense in Aware mode. In other words, changes to the ANC should be smoother, especially when subduing sudden noises that would otherwise distract you from your music.

There's a new AI-powered noise suppression system to make calls clearer, and the sound quality has been fine-tuned for better bass and a smoother high end.

Other than that, the feature set includes Immersive Audio, Bluetooth Multipoint for seamless switching between paired devices and 24-hour total battery life (six from the buds, plus 18 from the case).

The QC Earbuds (2024) win in terms of battery life, boasting a total of 29.5 hours (8.5 from the buds, 21 from the case). You get Bluetooth Multipoint and most of the same codec support as the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), but they lack aptX.

Interestingly, they also work with a different Bose companion app. Bose QCE only works with them due to their specific hardware, but it still gives you a wealth of customisation options.

The QC Earbuds (2024) lack their pricier siblings' CustomTune tech, and Immersive Audio is still listed as "coming soon" (which it has been since launch).

You can also use the QC Earbuds (2024) to activate the shutter on your phone camera – just assign that function to a button using the app. It works, but it's a bit of a gimmick.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) **

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): noise cancellation & call quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

How do these technologies work in practice?

In the case of the QC Earbuds (2024), very well indeed. Typically Bose, "they do a very good job of eliminating mid- and low-frequency drones and rumbles," we wrote in our review.

But without Bose's CustomTune tech, they can't adjust the ANC to your ear profile or surroundings. Instead, you get just two modes: Quiet (ANC on) and Aware (which lets in outside noise so you can stay more aware of your surroundings).

"Rumbles of a train carriage are dumbed down relatively successfully, and in a busy environment, the chatter is nicely subdued," we wrote in our review.

But the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are even more adept at adapting to sudden noises like sirens and car horns. And they still do a very good job of dialling down constant rumbles like engine noise and lower-level sounds.

You get three levels of ANC – Quiet, Aware and Immersion – but you can also add your own custom preset. Quiet is quite simply the most effective ANC out there. Some might find it a bit too vacuum-y, like the sound is being sucked out of your ears, leaving you in an eerie cocoon of silence. But if it's quiet you want, this is the mode for you.

"Noises across the sonic spectrum, be they clacking keyboards, chattering colleagues or cars beeping their horns on the street, simply dissolve into near-insignificance, with harsher and more intrusive sounds shut out even more effectively than before," we wrote in our review.

The 2nd Gen's ANC skills also come into play with voice calls, reducing traffic, chit-chat and wind noise to near nothingness.

"Whether indoors or outside, we find that the buds render voices as clear and weighty during our calls, as well as making good on that promise of preventing environmental sounds from intruding on your conversations. They’re just a tad synthetic sounding at times, but overall, it’s a very strong showing," we wrote.

The QC Earbuds (2024) fare fine in terms of call quality, but not as clear or expressive as their pricier stablemates.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) **

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Now this is what we all came here for. You would expect the pricier pair to sound better. But do they sound good enough to justify the higher price?

In a word: yes.

Processing tweaks have improved the bass response while making for a smoother high end, just as Bose promised. The 2nd Gen are capable of "sinking to impressive new depths while retaining the requisite tautness and agility of their lower-end reproduction," we noted in our review.

There's noticeably more body and texture to notes across all frequencies, and overall, it's a clearer, sharper performance.

The QC Earbuds (2024) still sound very good for the money, offering musicality and drive in abundance. Or, as we put it in our review: "They're powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs."

Bass is rich and weighty, and full of detail. But they're trumped across the board by the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), which also offer a greater sense of spaciousness and dynamic differentiation between notes. You can see – or rather, hear – where your extra money goes.

** Winner: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) **

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): verdict

A clear winner? Not quite.

Yes, as the more premium pair, the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) do have more features, and more advanced sound quality and noise cancellation. But design and comfort levels aren't a million miles away, and the QC Earbuds (2024) are quite a bit cheaper and have the longer battery life.

If you can afford them, the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) will give you a superior experience. But if you can't or don't want to spend that much, and/or you prize battery life over the bump in sound and ANC, the QC Earbuds (2024) will certainly put a smile on your face.

