Japanese audio brand Final has unveiled its latest pair of wireless earbuds, the ZE300. Thanks to their budget price tag, noise-cancelling capabilities and a newly tuned acoustic structure, could these be the buds to challenge the mighty Sony WF-C510, and even the Sony WF-C710N, for affordable wireless supremacy?

That newly tuned acoustic structure aims to deliver a "soft, detailed and natural sound" without harshness, with Final promising its new buds "capture vocal nuance, instrumental texture and environmental detail" without causing listener fatigue.

The buds sport "airflow ports" to release pressure inside the ear, and feature a noise-suppressing mic for clear voice calls.

Unlike their potential Sony WF-C510 rivals, Final's affordable buds offer noise-cancelling powered by the brand's proprietary algorithm, with listeners offered a choice of full ANC alongside a transparent 'Ambient Mode' for when you want to be aware of your surroundings.

Battery life clocks in at 21.5 hours in total, with 5.5 hours offered from the earbuds on a single charge and a further 16.5 hours granted by the charging case.

(Image credit: Final)

Billed as the smallest earbuds Final has ever made and weighing in at just 4g per bud, the ZE300 aim to provide a secure, unobtrusive fit that's built for everyday comfort.

The standard AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs are supported, which is standard at this level of the market. An IPX4 water resistance rating, meanwhile, means the ZE300 should be able to handle sweaty workouts or splashes of rain and water without too much fuss.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Final ZE300 will be available from 12th December in three "powder-coated" finishes – grey, greige or black – for £40 / $50 / €45, the same sort of price as the five-star WF-C510 (currently £38 / $50), which is one of the best cheap wireless earbuds we've tested.

We found a lot to like with the flagship Final ZE8000 MK2, so here's hoping Final can translate much of that pedigree to a far more affordable side of the market.

MORE:

Sennheiser HDB 630 vs Sony WH-1000XM6: which wireless headphones should you buy?

Take a look at the best wireless earbuds: quality in-ears for every budget

And check out the best budget wireless earbuds: top affordable pairs tested by our experts