Headphones brand Soundpeats has announced its latest flagship true wireless earbuds, the H3, featuring a triple-driver configuration designed to deliver what the company describes as "hi-fi performance that rivals wired alternatives".

That’s a fairly bold claim which we’ve yet to verify with our own ears, but according to the company, it’s got plenty under the hood to make good on its promise.

The Soundpeats H3 earbuds contain two balanced armature drivers alongside a 12mm composite dynamic driver, aiming to provide full-range audio balance and detail.

This driver arrangement is supported by Qualcomm's QCC3091 chipset with Snapdragon Sound technology, offering compatibility with high-quality Bluetooth codecs including LDAC and aptX Lossless for enhanced wireless audio transmission.

Building on the foundation established by SoundPeats' previous H1 model and Opera series, the H3 also incorporates a hybrid active noise cancellation system, powered by six microphones.

The setup combines feedforward and feedback designs to achieve up to 55dB of ambient noise reduction, which SoundPeats claims represents some of the strongest ANC performance among its earbud range.

Users can select from four different ANC modes through the accompanying PeatsAudio app.

Adaptive Mode uses AI to automatically adjust noise cancellation based on environmental conditions, while dedicated Indoor, Outdoor, and Traffic modes provide tailored noise control for specific scenarios.

A Transparency Mode maintains awareness of surroundings without requiring earbud removal, and the six-microphone array also supports clear call quality through AI noise reduction and Qualcomm’s cVc (clear voice capture) 8.0 tech.

(Image credit: Soundpeats H3)

Five different ear tip sizes are included to get the best fit, while notable design elements include an anodised aluminium nozzle intended to enhance treble clarity The H3 also feature a flashy semi-transparent housing and metallic accents that reveal the internal structure.

Practical features include fast charging that delivers two hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. Total battery life extends to seven hours per charge, with a respectable 37 hours when combined with the charging case.

Dual-device connectivity enables switching between smartphone and computer, while a 60ms low-latency Game Mode targets smooth audio-visual synchronisation for gaming and streaming shenanigans.

The H3 earbuds also offer IPX5 water resistance for workout and outdoor use, and the PeatsAudio app provides a nine-band equaliser for real-time sound customisation.

The SoundPeats H3 is priced at $130 / £140, and will be available to purchase in the first week of October. Australian pricing and release information is unavailable at the time of writing.

