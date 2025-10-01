Creative's wireless earbuds adapt to your hearing for a more personalised listening experience
With hybrid ANC and aptX Lossless support
Singaporean audio brand Creative has revealed its latest wireless earbuds, the Aurvana Ace 3 TWS. Acting as the latest addition to its established Aurvana line, the new buds are built to "transform everyday listening into a deeply personal and richly detailed experience".
At the core of the Aurvana Ace 3 is Creative's 'Mimi Sound Personalisation' which creates a custom hearing profile through a quick in-app test and then adjusts playback to match the listener’s own preferences, a little like the personalised listener profiles we enjoyed trying out with the Denon PerL Pro.
The new earbuds combine xMEMS dual-drivers with custom-tuned 10mm dynamic units, teasing "deep resonant bass" and "crystal-clear highs". The new buds also offer support for LDAC audio and aptX Lossless for transmitting 'CD quality' streams from compatible sources.
Sound aside, the Aurvana Ace 3 offer hybrid active noise cancellation which continuously monitors external noise, as well as an ambient mode for keeping users aware of their surroundings. Six ergonomic microphones, meanwhile, aim for crystal-clear calls on the move.
The new earbuds offer up to 7 hours of continuous playback and up to 26 hours total with the charging case, as well as support for wireless charging.
Creative's latest pair are IPX5 water-resistant, meaning they should be able to withstand sweaty workouts and splashes of rain and drizzle. Five silicone ear tip sizes, ranging from XS to XL, are on hand for a "secure and personalised fit".
The Creative Aurvana Ace 3 TWS are available now, priced at £140 / €150.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
MORE:
These are the best wireless earbuds on the block
Vote for the What Hi-Fi? readers' Award 2025
Spotify snubbing spatial audio could be the smartest decision it ever makes
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.