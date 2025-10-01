Singaporean audio brand Creative has revealed its latest wireless earbuds, the Aurvana Ace 3 TWS. Acting as the latest addition to its established Aurvana line, the new buds are built to "transform everyday listening into a deeply personal and richly detailed experience".

At the core of the Aurvana Ace 3 is Creative's 'Mimi Sound Personalisation' which creates a custom hearing profile through a quick in-app test and then adjusts playback to match the listener’s own preferences, a little like the personalised listener profiles we enjoyed trying out with the Denon PerL Pro.

The new earbuds combine xMEMS dual-drivers with custom-tuned 10mm dynamic units, teasing "deep resonant bass" and "crystal-clear highs". The new buds also offer support for LDAC audio and aptX Lossless for transmitting 'CD quality' streams from compatible sources.

(Image credit: Creative)

Sound aside, the Aurvana Ace 3 offer hybrid active noise cancellation which continuously monitors external noise, as well as an ambient mode for keeping users aware of their surroundings. Six ergonomic microphones, meanwhile, aim for crystal-clear calls on the move.

The new earbuds offer up to 7 hours of continuous playback and up to 26 hours total with the charging case, as well as support for wireless charging.

Creative's latest pair are IPX5 water-resistant, meaning they should be able to withstand sweaty workouts and splashes of rain and drizzle. Five silicone ear tip sizes, ranging from XS to XL, are on hand for a "secure and personalised fit".

The Creative Aurvana Ace 3 TWS are available now, priced at £140 / €150.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

These are the best wireless earbuds on the block

Vote for the What Hi-Fi? readers' Award 2025

Spotify snubbing spatial audio could be the smartest decision it ever makes