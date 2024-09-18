Your chance to vote for the What Hi-Fi? Readers' Award 2024!

It's time to vote for your favourite product of the year

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 logo
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The What Hi-Fi? Awards are just around the corner and that means it's time to vote for this year's Readers' Award.

The Readers' Award, as you might have guessed, is your chance to play a part in deciding one of our winners. We've compiled a shortlist from our most popular reviews of the year, and you can choose your favourite. The product with the most votes will be our winner for 2024.

Last year's winner was the "small, affordable and superb" Cambridge Audio MXN10. This year we have TVs, speakers, AV receivers and headphones from brands including Denon, Marantz, Monitor Audio, Philips and Sony.

The first set of winners of the 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards will be revealed on the What Hi-Fi? website on Wednesday 9th October. This will be followed by the announcement of our Products of the Year, and the winners of our five special Awards, at the What Hi-Fi? Awards event on the evening of the 15th November. The full list of winners will be announced simultaneously online.

Read on to see the full shortlist and cast your vote. Voting will close at 23:59 BST on Friday 27th September. The winner will be announced on 15th November. Can't see the voting form below? You can also vote here.

Read about this year's shortlisted products

