Two new pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds have leaked – but this leak raises more questions than it answers.

The pairs in question are the Galaxy Buds 3 FE and Galaxy Buds Core. The thing is, Samsung hasn't announced the Galaxy Buds 2 FE, so jumping straight to a third generation while skipping the second seems like an odd move.

Android Authority spotted the names within code for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Controller app.

The original Buds FE launched in 2023, so we're due a sequel. Samsung has been rumoured to be working on a second-gen model – so is this name a mere mistake? Or an idiosyncratic decision by the South Korean company?

Or could the Galaxy Buds Core be a tweaked version of the FE, taking the place of the second-gen model, while the FE 3 launch with a higher price?

A lot remains unknown. The last pair of Galaxy Buds to launch were the Buds 3 Pro (pictured) last summer. The Galaxy Buds FE are a mid-range pair.

Samsung's wireless earbuds have proved disappointing in recent years, with the Galaxy Buds 2 and 2 Pro only earning three stars. But the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro picked up four stars, so hopefully things are improving.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung could unveil these new earbuds at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event where the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 should launch. Galaxy Unpacked is rumoured for next month.

We'll bring you more news as we get it.

MORE:

Also consider Apple AirPods Pro 2

Best in-ear headphones: top earbuds tried and tested

Check out the best AirPods alternatives