Google teases the Pixel 10, with a full reveal planned for next month
Google's new Android smartphone makes a stylish debut
Google has teased its latest generation of smartphones, including a full reveal of the Pixel 10's design. The latest iterations of the Android-powered handset are set to launch next month, with a launch event scheduled for 20th August.
The Pixel 10, which is designed in-house at Google and will be powered by the company's Tensor processor, appears to be practically identical to the outgoing Pixel 9 series in the early teaser images.
That being said, we're expecting to see numerous under-the-hood upgrades. Namely, a new version of the Tensor processor and likely a handful of new AI features; Google has been pushing its Gemini AI service on several of its products, including the Google TV Streamer.
Little else is known about what the Pixel 10 series will bring to the table, and we are yet to hear any rumblings about its AV potential.
However, if it's anything like the Pixel 9 series, which featured OLED panels with HDR10+ support and Qualcomm's aptX HD Bluetooth codec for high-quality wireless audio, then we could be in for a treat.
We'll have to wait until 20th August to find out more, with a full livestreamed unveiling expected. No timings have been confirmed as of yet, but we will provide full coverage of the event, so stay tuned.
