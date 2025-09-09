I've covered every iPhone launch since the original back in 2007, so when it comes to Apple announcements, I'm well versed in sifting the genuinely exciting from the pr guff. And while the iPhone 17 had plenty of the latter, it also had a fair amount of the former, especially when it comes to the screen.

In fact, it's the first phone in recent years that's tempting me to upgrade from my ageing iPhone 12 mini from 2020.

Here's why.

Biggie smalls

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone mini variant is long since retired, of course. It only lasted two iterations before it was replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus in 2022. Apple had decided that people didn't want small phones, and replaced it with a 6.7-inch monster.

But I didn't want such a gargantuan phone. That's why I've stuck with the mini ever since. It does everything I need it to, at a size that fits easily in a pocket. It'll even get the latest iOS 26 operating system. So why upgrade to the iPhone 17?

I can see a few reasons. Firstly, the 120Hz refresh rate. Many would say it's about time Apple gave its base level iPhone a higher refresh rate, and they have a point. Even mid-range Samsung phones now have 120Hz – double the rate of the iPhone 16 – so Apple couldn't really not make the upgrade.

This should mean less blurring during fast-moving content like games, sports and movies. Which is ideal for anyone who enjoys watching or gaming on the go (that's me).

It's an always-on display, too, so you don't need to wake it in order to see certain information like the time. Given that my iPhone sits on a MagSafe charger acting like a bedside clock, this is a feature I would get a lot of use from.

And then there's the size. The 6.3-inch screen is marginally bigger than the iPhone 16's, and a big jump up from the 12 mini's 5.4 inches. But if you're going to go big, you may as well go that bit bigger, right?

The trickle down effect

None of this is new tech, by the way. It was all available in last year's iPhone 16 Pro. (Though interestingly, the iPhone 17 actually has a higher peak brightness outdoors – 3000 nits to 2000 nits – than the 16 Pro.) But it now comes in a more affordable package, one that's more within my means.

Bigger, brighter, with a higher refresh rate and a massive leap on from what I'm currently using, the iPhone 17's screen could finally convince me to put my hand in my pocket. And that's certainly not pr guff.

