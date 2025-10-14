What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
    Show:

Best smartphones 2025

Best smartphone under £1000

Apple iPhone 17 smartphone held in hand in front of red and green bushes

Apple iPhone 17

Read the full review here

The iPhone 17's upgraded screen and atypically good audio make it the perfect choice for film and music fans

Best smartphone over £1000

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone held in hand in front of steps and building

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Read the full review here

Advanced upscaling and a clear, spacious sound make Samsung's flagship this year's premium selection

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.