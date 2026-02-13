Just-add-speakers systems such as those we round-up this month can fulfil the music needs for most people in this no-longer new world of digital streaming. There is a streaming amplifier for pretty much any budget these days, and we present some of our favourites, from £500 to three grand, along with the speakers to make each one sing sweetest.

You also won’t want to miss our Group Test of premium noise-cancelling headphones , where it is just possible that some new tech from Sennheiser may have finally knocked the crown off perennial What Hi-Fi? Award-winner Sony’s head.

And does the appearance of cheaper OLEDs mark the death knell for other TV tech? Our sub £1100 TV test suggests there is life in the old LCD yet.

Streaming amplifiers

Throughout our 50-year history, we here at What Hi-Fi? have been consistently promoting the view that – when it comes to achieving the best possible sound quality – buying separate units to create your sound system, rather than all-in-one products, is the best way to go. And, you may be glad to hear, we would still maintain that stance.

The difference now, though, is that the advances made over the past few years in the quality of composite products has been substantial enough to massively narrow the performance gap between the two approaches.

Today’s one-box devices are made with advanced, finely honed circuit designs that bring these modern, compact solutions much closer in quality to their equivalent separates than they used to be. And that applies to streaming amplifiers as much as to any other combined units.

We have gathered together five top streaming amplifiers, ranging in price from £499 to £2999, to help you find the one-box streaming solution to suit your taste and budget.

To help you complete your system, for each of our five choices we have also recommended speakers that we think will make a great match.

Premium music streamer head-to-head

Arcam and Cambridge have been around for 50 years in the hi-fi business, and each brand has pooled its audio expertise into network audio players that meet the modern demands of wireless music streaming.

The Cambridge Audio EXN100 (£1599) came first, offering an elevated, more powerful step above the established CX range that we have regarded highly for a decade. Arcam’s impressive Radia range is a more recent rebirth for the brand, with the ST25 streamer (£1499) launching only last year. In such a short time, both models have made a strong impression. At this price range, our expectations for a dedicated music streamer are high, especially considering that many emerging brands can offer the same features for a slice of that asking price. But it all comes down to performance, and getting the very best out of your digital music library.

We've pitted the EXN100 and ST25 streamers against each other, comparing their various strengths, sound and feature-sets to find a winner, which will hopefully help you decide which model you should opt for.

Premium wireless headphones

If you want a great pair of premium wireless headphones, you are currently spoiled for choice. Many of the major audio brands are desperately vying for wire-free supremacy, with each sending its flagship champion out to bat armed with alluring designs, bulging feature sets and boundary-pushing sound in a bid to tempt would-be buyers into making a lasting commitment.

Sony’s What Hi-Fi? Award-winning WH-1000XM6 spent much of 2025 as the champion of the arena, but don’t think for a moment that this is a one-horse race. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are still staking their claim as the active noise-cancelling kings, while Bowers & Wilkins’ Px7 S3 blend style and substance into one very appealing package.

Then there’s Sennheiser’s five-star HDB 630 flagship headphones which made a late play at the end of last year with one thing on their mind: to knock Sony off its perch and take the premium wireless crown back to Sennheiser Towers.

In our exhaustive Group Test of the most talented premium headphones this month, we have tested the top four models across a range of criteria, including design, comfort, features and sound quality, putting you in the best position when it comes to picking your perfect pair of premium partners.

First with reviews

As always, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

First off the blocks this month is a superior OLED TV from Philips, the OLED910. This was an easy five-stars to award; it really is an excellent TV. Find out more in this month's mag!

We also have reviews of Triangle's Borea BR04 standmount speakers, and two more great value TVs from TCL, the P7K and the 85-inch C8K. Not done there, we also took an in-depth look at the new Amazon Echo Dot Max smart speaker, Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone, and the first over-ear headphones from Nothing, the Nothing Headphone (1). Last but not least, we spent plenty of time in the company of Apple's latest flagship in-ears, the Apple AirPods Pro 3.

See what our review team thought of all these products in March's What Hi-Fi?

Tempted? Of course you are…

Our Temptations section of the magazine is where you'll find the highest of the high-end of hi-fi and AV products.

Yamaha's C-5000/M-5000 pre/power amplifier is quite the proposition. It looks lovely, with classy VU meters on the front and piano gloss black sides, but this combo also delivers sonically. If you're lucky enough to buy at this level, you might want to check out our review in March's What Hi-Fi?

The Arendal 1528 Bookshelf 8 speakers are a premium pair of standmounters with a distinctive design and a good amount of oomph. As our reviewers found, "When it comes to scale and authority, we can't think of a similarly priced alternative that comes close." Find out more in this month's mag!

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2025's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of the best wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the March 2026 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

