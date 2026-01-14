We realise that this is the ‘February’ edition of What Hi-Fi?, but it is actually our first issue out in the shops in 2026.

This, then, is the edition that brings in the new year for us. And that, talking of tradition, means it’s our Systems Special once again. December was the perfect time of year for us to create some brilliant two-channel and home-cinema set-ups.

We had, after all, just come off a month or three of Awards-testing the best products. So it’s a fun process for our expert team to take some of those Best Buys and Products of the Year and use them as the kicking off point for some stunning synergistic groupings.

We have seven superb stereo systems and three amazing AV set-ups this year, ranging in price from just over £500 to a rather more eye-watering £20k. Those two, plus a Group Test of premium music streamers, and the usual packed First Tests, mean we start the new year with a bang.

Ultimate systems

Here at What Hi-Fi?, we like to think we go above and beyond to help you enjoy your music and movies in the best way possible. In our book, that means not only reviewing individual devices so you can find the ones that suit your needs and budget, but also advising you on which products work well together.

In this issue we have 24 pages devoted to doing the latter. We have a carefully curated collection of hi-fi systems – seven of them, in fact – as well as a trio of home-cinema set-ups.

These are the first systems to feature winners from our recent 2025 Awards, and the first to benefit from the extensive product testing we undertook to determine who got the gongs and who didn’t.

We had a lot of fun putting these systems together; we hope you enjoy reading about them in February's What Hi-Fi?

Streamers group test

If high resolution streaming is one of your preferred options for listening to music, then you’ll need a music streamer in your hi-fi system that will do the job,

and do it well.

It’s now easier than ever to access and enjoy your favourite tunes in great audio quality, with most popular music streaming services offering millions of tracks in CD-quality and 24-bit hi-res. There a plenty of fantastic, affordable streamers on the market, too – and for most people, those will do a great job.

However, if audiophile-quality sound, superb fit and finish and all the bells and whistles, features-wise, are important to you, then you should consider taking the next step up. Those in particular who crave rinsing every drop of authenticity and insight from their digital music library owe it to themselves to invest a little, or a lot, more on a music streamer.

And that is where premium streamers, such as the ones we have assembled for our group test, come into their own.

FiiO’s new S15 hopes to compete with models from old hands Cambridge Audio and Bluesound for that not inconsiderable slice of your hard-earned cash.

As always in these group tests, What Hi-Fi?’s experts, who between them have decades of experience reviewing network streamers, comparatively assess all products in our dedicated listening rooms – so you can trust our rigorous testing to help guide you to your dream streamer.

Speakers and soundbars go head-to-head

We have two hotly contested head-to-head features, comparing two rival standmount speaker models and two soundbars competing for your attention.

First up we pit the excellent PMC Prophecy 1 standmounts against the Mission 770 – which premium model is right for you? Read this month's What Hi-Fi? to find out!

Then we have a battle royale between Sonos' established performance-per-pound champ, the Beam (Gen 2) and JBL's newer Bar 300MK2. Both are five-star Dolby Atmos soundbars, but this issue we dig into the pro's and cons of each to help you decide, should you be in the market, which one will suit you best.

First with reviews

As always, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

First up we have a genuinely innovative pair of over-ear headphones in the shape of the five-star Sennheiser HDB 630. Not only did we find, after putting them through some rigorous paces, that they set a new standard for wireless sound at their level, but they have a neat little trick up their sleeves – an included dongle that supports the AptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for higher-res listening. Read more in this month's mag!

Not only that, but our expert team of reviewers had their hands full testing Clearaudio's new Compass turntable, Samsung's HW-QS700F Dolby Atmos soundbar, the stylish Pure Classic Aura radio and the Sony Bravia 3 television. Not only that, but we took an in-depth look at the Audiolab D7 DAC and Hisense's great value U7QTUK 65-inch TV.

See what our review team thought of all these products in February's What Hi-Fi?

The best a hi-fi fan can get

Our Temptations section of the magazine is where you'll find the highest of the high-end of hi-fi and AV products.

If you're in the market for a top-drawer phono stage, the Luxman E-07 is certainly worth a look. It's on the pricer side of phono stages, but exudes quality and sounds terrific.

The Aurender A1000 is a high-end music streamer that we found to be "tonally balanced and unusually even-handed". Its build is superb, as you'd expect at this level, and packed to the rafters with features, but does it cut the mustard sonically? Find out in February's What Hi-Fi?

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2025's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of the best wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the February 2026 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

