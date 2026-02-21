12 of the most exciting products I saw at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026

Heading to the Bristol Hi-Fi Show this weekend and wondering what to see? Luckily for you, I've spent all of Friday (the first day of the show, on the 20th February) going around the show to see what's new so you don't miss out – from various new speakers and turntables to fresh streaming products and a few teasers, too.

I've been going to the Bristol Hi-Fi Show for over a decade, and the show itself has been running for over three decades. It's a chance for hi-fi and audio manufacturers to showcase their latest and greatest products to the public, as well as offering a sneak peek of what's coming up next.

So whether you're a repeat visitor or new to the show, we hope you have a fantastic time if you're visiting. There's plenty to see, and here are my 12 highlights from the show.

Rega Planar 6 RS Edition turntable

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Following on the success of the Planar 3 RS Edition turntable, the Planar 6 has been given the 'RS' (Rega Special) treatment, combining the standard deck with key elements of the more premium Planar 8.

The Planar 6 RS Edition comes fitted with the RB880 tonearm, the Nd9 cartridge and features the rather fetching brushed aluminium finish we liked so much in the Award-winning 3 RS. Set to cost £2000 and is out in April/May – it's certainly a looker, but will it continue Rega's winning streak?

Neat Iota Alpha II floorstanders

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I always forget just how tiny the Neat Iota Alpha floorstanders are: seeing them in person in Neat Acoustics' demo room really puts them into perspective.

These Mk2 floorstanders are barely knee-high, and features an upgraded mid/bass driver and updated crossover – similar to the changes made in the Neat Iota II. These are the smallest floorstanders we've seen, but their sound is anything but titchy.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ATC EL50 Anniversary active floorstanders

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

An evolution of the iconic ATC SCM50 speakers, ATC has unveiled its latest active speaker, the EL50 floorstanders. The three-way design features an active crossover, with a huge 350 watts of power per channel.

This EL50 Anniversary edition is limited to 50 models only, available from March, and costing £49,500 per pair. Better start saving up.

Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 turntable

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Pro-Ject has a new addition to its popular Debut range: the Debut Reference 10 is priced at £999 and boasts that it's the most "accomplished" Debut turntable yet.

Fitted with a 10-inch tonearm, a Pick it Pro Balanced cartridge, and featuring a hand-painted MDF chassis (similar to the one in the Award-winning Debut Pro), an aluminium sub-platter, an acrylic platter and electronic speed switching.

The current Debut Evo 2 is an Award-winner, so we have high hopes for the Reference 10 – we can't wait to hear it.

Onkyo Muse streaming amplifier

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's the first time I've seen any of Onkyo's new products since its comeback into the world of hi-fi in 2024. The brand has two new ranges to show the UK public: first is the Icon range, and you can see the P-80 streaming preamp and M-80 power amp in the main image at the top of this article, with Klipsch speakers.

But what caught my eye more were the even newer Muse Y-50 and Y-40 streaming amplifiers: these are smart-looking units with a snazzy, responsive display that moves in unison with the large control and volume dials. Released as part of Onkyo's 80th anniversary this year, the new Muse streaming amps have Class D amplification and the expected suite of streaming features and connectivity, and are set to cost $1499 and $999, with UK pricing TBC.

Give them a whirl.

Dali Sonik speaker range

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

After years of focusing on their very high-end models, Dali's new Sonik speaker series is a breath of fresh air as it sits in the mid-priced to premium range. It replaces the excellent Oberon speaker range and featuring many of Dali's innovative technologies for the first time at this price point, such as the tweeter and SMC Essential Magnet systems.

You can see the full Sonik range at the show, and my attention was caught by fairly slim and petite Sonik 5 (£899), although check out the second photo in the gallery above for the step-up Sonik 7 on demo (£1299) – Dali expects both these models to do well here.

ProAc Response DB1R speakers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's not often ProAc has a new speaker on show, but the Response DB1R sees the decade-old DB1 standmount model gain a ribbon tweeter, while aiming to continue its legacy of delivering expressive, articulate and musically engaging sound.

We've had good experience of ProAc's ribbon tweeter performance in its speakers we've tested, such as Response D2R and the D20R, so here's hoping the DB1R follows in much-lauded footsteps.

Cyrus 80 Series

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) The rumours were true: Cyrus has gone full-width. After the success of 40 Series of hi-fi separates and a preview at High End Munich last year, the full Cyrus 80 Series range is here. On show are the 80 AMP streaming amplifier (£5400), 80 PRE preamp (£4400) and the 80 PWR power amplifier (£4000), and they are due at retailers in a couple of months. Cyrus's MD Nick Clarke told us that the team had actually started sketching out the design for the 80 series when they were developing the 40 series, which explains the design cohesion between all products. You can see and hear the new 80 AMP in action – we're excited to find out what this new era of full-width, high-end Cyrus hi-fi has in store for us. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Michell Revolv and Gyro turntables

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

One of my annual rituals at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show is to pop by the Michell Audio room and see the legendary Gyrodec spinning in action. After many years, Michell has two new turntables – the Revolv (a step up from the entry-level Tecnodec) and the new Gyro (which replaces the Gyrodec and Gyro SE).

We saw them launched last year, but now is your chance to feast your eyes upon these two new Michell turntables, both of which are in action with the brand's Apollo phono stage and PMC's Prophecy speakers.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 5 speaker system

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Now this is both a throwback and one of the most unusual, funkiest designs you'll see at Bristol amongst all the traditional hi-fi. Tucked away in the JBL room is Harman Kardon's latest SoundStick 5 model – a 2.1 speaker system with see-through design and colour-changing lights.

The original model was co-developed with Apple in 2000, and it's a turn-of-the-millenium design that still catches our eye. You can get a fully wi-fi-enabled SoundSticks 5, but the one we saw is the Bluetooth-only model which also includes HDMI.

Majority Link streamer range

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Budget brand Majority has taken direct aim at WiiM with its own suite of upcoming streaming products that are compact and even more wallet-friendly.

You can see prototypes of Majority's new Link Mini, Link Pro and Link Pro Amp at the show, which are all set to feature Tidal Connect, AirPlay 2, wi-fi 6 and Bluetooth. The tiny Link Mini is designed to bring wi-fi powers to any old system, the Link Pro music streamer and Link Amp feature HDMI ARC, and the Link Amp streaming amplifier has a 300W Texas Instruments amp and DAC inside.

Price-wise, they're set to cost £49.95, £199.95 and £249.95 respectively (undercutting the basic WiiM rivals) and are due out later this year.

Ruark Talisman-R floorstanders

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

And finally, we'll finish off with a teaser of Ruark Audio's upcoming speakers.

Next to the limited edition R810 MiE system that's kicking off Ruark's 40th anniversary celebrations, you'll get your first glimpse at the Talisman-R floorstanders. We spy some design similarities with its Sabre-R standmount siblings, but we don't know the price or any details yet – the Talisman-R will officially launch at the High End Show in Vienna in June, so here's an early sneak peek.

MORE:

The best hi-fi speakers we've tested for all budgets

System balance: what is the ideal amount to spend on each part of your hi-fi?

We've put together an affordable, old-school hi-fi system with a modern sonic twist