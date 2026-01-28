Ruark has always had an eye for design, but the British brand is going all out on the style front with its highly exclusive twist on the R810 wireless speaker system.

Designed to emulate the look of the classic radiograms of old, the new R810 MiE has been crafted to celebrate Ruark's 40th anniversary, setting itself apart from the standard iteration with its pledge to take the company's "craftsmanship to new heights".

The MiE edition comes in two exclusive new finishes – Penta-Chord Walnut and Leaf-Line Oak – while each piece will be distinct from its counterparts thanks to its unique array of hand-crafted components.

Not that there will be many counterparts to be found. Only 50 will end up in circulation, giving the celebratory model an alluringly exclusive cachet. To signify that exclusivity, each unit will feature an engraved wooden plaque on the rear panel as a proof of authenticity.

(Image credit: Ruark)

All of the usual fittings and functionalities as found in the standard R810 return for the MiE. The 40th anniversary edition houses twin 28mm silk dome tweeters alongside dual 10cm woofers and a single long-throw subwoofer, powered by 180 watts of Class AB amplification.

The same wireless features are on board, including streaming from AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect and aptX Bluetooth, as well as physical connections courtesy of HDMI eARC, optical and RCA phono inputs.

You'll also get access to FM, DAB/DAB+ tuners and internet radio, plus high resolution audio support up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM.

(Image credit: Ruark)

A four-inch TFT colour display screen is mounted on the front, with Ruark's signature 'RotoDial' controller sitting atop the system.

According to Alan O'Rourke, Ruark's managing director: “We’ve long envisioned bringing some production back to the UK. While volume production isn’t viable, our MiE project focuses on unmatched quality through hands-on craftsmanship, free from time constraints, making MiE truly special.”

The Ruark R810 MiE is available now, priced at £6495, a significant advance on the originally asking price of £3000 / $4499 / AU$6000 for the standard R810 unit.

