Nagra's Compact Series has a new member. The Compact Player is the latest entrant to Nagra's club of smaller, more affordable devices, and combines the network audio architecture of the Nagra Streamer with a DAC stage. Hence it can be connected to an integrated amplifier, power amp or active speakers for a complete audio setup.

It might be smaller and cheaper than some of Nagra's devices, but at £6000 (around $8000 / AU$11,000) it's still not exactly cheap.

But then Nagra doesn't really ‘do’ cheap. Its proprietary technologies, such as its unique clock generator and power regulation, feature to elevate the sonic performance.

Nagra hopes this will set the Compact Player apart from the many – much cheaper – streamers already available. We are promised Nagra’s signature sound, a presentation which is described as “fluid and unforced, harmonically complete, and spatially precise”. This should result in “stable imaging, natural decay and an organic continuity” that closely replicates a live performance.

Like most streamers, it supports Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect and Spotify Connect, alongside vTuner and AirPlay 2. Local playback is possible via UPnP/DLNA and USB.

It is also certified Roon Ready, and is compatible with the mConnect and Audirvāna music playback platforms.

Manufactured in Romanel-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, it has a case machined from a solid aluminium billet, giving it a pleasingly demure, minimalist look. It's also upgradeable – the standard external power supply can be added to with Nagra's Compact PSU, or the Compact VFS isolation platform.

Nagra positions the Compact Player as a gateway to the company’s ecosystem. You might want to start saving…

