Swiss hi-fi brand Nagra is introducing a brand new preamplifier to the world, and with it, an entirely new product range. The new Preamp II-S acts as the flagbearer for Nagra's all-new Series II, a line-up which slots between the brand's entry-level Compact series and its more high-end HD range.

As found on most of the brand's products, the Series II sees the inclusion of Nagra's famed Modulometer. Inspired by the company's IV-S reel-to-reel recorder from 1971, the precise analogue audio level meter is designed to "provides accurate visual monitoring of left and right channel levels" while nodding to the company's storied past.

At its core, the Preamp II-S employs a new generation of valves, the same as found in the company's Classic Phono, HD and Reference series, promising to deliver "enhanced transparency, superior micro-detail and more lifelike dynamic expression".

In order to prevent potential interference and deliver a purer sound, the the power supply is housed outside of the main chassis.

(Image credit: Nagra)

The new preamplifier draws on design inspiration from Nagra's Reference turntable and electronics ranges, employing advanced vibration control wherein a damping layer has been added under the aluminium top cover to control resonances and increase the amp's sonic stability and clarity.

The Preamp II-S offers four line-level RCA inputs, twin XLR outputs and twin RCA outputs, while two selectable gain settings allow optimal system matching while preserving signal integrity.

A high-contrast OLED display promises outstanding readability even from a distance, while input selection is handled by an aluminium rotary knob. As is the case with the other forthcoming members of the Series II, the Preamp II-S offers a reasonably compact footprint for fitting into modern living spaces.

The Nagra Preamp II-S is available now, priced at £21,998. The preamp is also available for £18,248 without the separate power supply for those who already have one in their system.

