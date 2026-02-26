iFi has revealed the sequel to one of its smallest and most affordable DACs. The new iFi Go Link 2 is the sophomore follow-up to the original Go Link model, a small but mighty marvel which we awarded five stars when we tested it back in 2023.

Our exclusive iFi Go Link 2 review is live – read to find out our full verdict

Billed as a compact, inexpensive and convenient way of giving your laptop or smartphone an audio boost, the Go Link 2 maintains the same general configuration as its predecessor, consisting of the main DAC unit, a connecting corded cable and a built-in USB-C plug, as well as interchangeable Lightning and USB-A adapters.

In order to outperform its predecessor, the second-gen model teases a more intense and engaging listen thanks to its 'Dynamic Range Enhancement' technology, promising a greater contrast between your music's loudest and quietest moments.

Internally, the new DAC incorporates iFi’s in-house ‘S-Balanced’ circuitry technology, aiming to reduce crosstalk and interference to preserve sonic purity.

(Image credit: iFi)

The Go Link also employs ‘Total Harmonic Distortion’ tech for a “cleaner, purer sound”, while iFi’s ‘Time Domain Jitter Eliminator’ combines with the brand’s dedicated clock circuitry in pursuit of improved sonic clarity and better timing.

The Go Link 2 offers support for hi-res audio playback to 32-bit/384kHz PCM, as well as DSD256 files. MQA is off the menu, but considering that hi-res streaming service Tidal scrapped the use of MQA files as of mid-2024, that likely won’t be a huge issue for most users. As with previous compact iFi USB DACs, a colour-changing LED indicates the type and quality of the stream you're currently playing.

The Go Link 2 is also the first model in its range to offer full support from the iFi Nexis app, with the new platform granting access to new customisation options, two digital filters – linear and hybrid – as well as software updates and a volume control. It's bad news for iPhone fans, however, as the app is only available for Android users.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The iFi Go Link 2 is available now, priced at £59 / $59 / AU$87 (approx). Has the new boy lived up to the legacy of its predecessor? Read our exclusive iFi Go Link 2 review to find out.

MORE:

Read our step-up iFi Go Link Max review

The ultimate music tracks to test your hi-fi and headphones

Best DACs: USB, desktop and portable digital-to-analogue converters