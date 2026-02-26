iFi's dinky DAC is designed to be a lightweight, affordable way to get your smartphone sounding its best
iFi has revealed the sequel to one of its smallest and most affordable DACs. The new iFi Go Link 2 is the sophomore follow-up to the original Go Link model, a small but mighty marvel which we awarded five stars when we tested it back in 2023.
Billed as a compact, inexpensive and convenient way of giving your laptop or smartphone an audio boost, the Go Link 2 maintains the same general configuration as its predecessor, consisting of the main DAC unit, a connecting corded cable and a built-in USB-C plug, as well as interchangeable Lightning and USB-A adapters.
In order to outperform its predecessor, the second-gen model teases a more intense and engaging listen thanks to its 'Dynamic Range Enhancement' technology, promising a greater contrast between your music's loudest and quietest moments.
Internally, the new DAC incorporates iFi’s in-house ‘S-Balanced’ circuitry technology, aiming to reduce crosstalk and interference to preserve sonic purity.
The Go Link also employs ‘Total Harmonic Distortion’ tech for a “cleaner, purer sound”, while iFi’s ‘Time Domain Jitter Eliminator’ combines with the brand’s dedicated clock circuitry in pursuit of improved sonic clarity and better timing.
The Go Link 2 offers support for hi-res audio playback to 32-bit/384kHz PCM, as well as DSD256 files. MQA is off the menu, but considering that hi-res streaming service Tidal scrapped the use of MQA files as of mid-2024, that likely won’t be a huge issue for most users. As with previous compact iFi USB DACs, a colour-changing LED indicates the type and quality of the stream you're currently playing.
The Go Link 2 is also the first model in its range to offer full support from the iFi Nexis app, with the new platform granting access to new customisation options, two digital filters – linear and hybrid – as well as software updates and a volume control. It's bad news for iPhone fans, however, as the app is only available for Android users.
The iFi Go Link 2 is available now, priced at £59 / $59 / AU$87 (approx). Has the new boy lived up to the legacy of its predecessor? Read our exclusive iFi Go Link 2 review to find out.
