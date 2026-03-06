Previously on Pick of the Month A surprisingly great value OLED TV, five-star return for Onkyo, a big win for Apple and more

Time keeps marching on, which is why, despite it feeling like only yesterday that we were toasting 2026 into existence, it’s already, well, March. This means it's time for the latest entry into our Pick of the Month column, where our reviewers detail the top new products to earn recommendations.

And, while February is a particularly short month, our reviewers were busy, with seven products earning wholehearted five-star recommendations.

These ranged from affordable DACs sure to elevate any phone or laptop's audio to a money-no-object pre/power amplifier combination from Yamaha.

1. Yamaha C-5000/M-5000



“Understated excellence”, that’s how our reviewers described the Yamaha C-5000/M-5000 preamp/stereo power amplifier combination.

Featuring a wonderfully understated design, while the lack of digital inputs will annoy some, for those looking for a fully analogue experience, with deep enough pockets to accommodate its £17,198 ($21,998 / AU$25,998) price, the Yamaha C-5000/M-5000 is a fantastic option.

Matched with price-appropriate hardware – including our reference Naim ND555/555 PS DR music streamer, Technics SL-1000R record player and ATC SCM50 speakers – the combo delivers a pleasingly composed, even-handed performance with fluid dynamics and a taut bass.

As we said in our review: “Yamaha’s C-5000/M-5000 amplifier pairing is as polished and well-engineered as they come. It is a pleasure to listen to and use.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Yamaha C-5000/M-5000 review

2. KEF Coda W



KEF is a company with a strong track record in the speaker, particularly the wireless active speaker, space. Which is why we were slightly surprised when it unveiled its new Coda W speakers, a set of noise makers that eschew the firm’s usual streaming smarts (outside of Bluetooth) in favour of a moving magnet (MM) phono stage.

Has the gamble paid off? If you’re a vinyl fan who doesn’t care about wi-fi streaming, then we’re pleased to confirm the answer is a firm, 'yes'.

Paired with a decent turntable, in our case the Rega Planar 3 RS Edition, the Coda W speakers offer a similar sonic character, but slightly improved overall performance, to its five-star, smaller, slightly cheaper LSX II LT siblings.

As we said in our review: “If you’re happy to live without the wi-fi streaming features and are looking for a neat speaker system that doesn’t cost thousands, this should definitely be on your radar.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full KEF Coda W review

3. Rotel DX-3



The DX-3 headphone amplifier and DAC is the latest and in some ways most interesting product from Rotel to pass through our listening rooms to date. Specifically, because it shakes off the brand’s standard utilitarian focus on performance and has a distinctly premium design and visual allure we’ve not seen from many of the brand’s past products.

Thankfully, this doesn’t come at the expense of sonic substance. Featuring an ESS Sabre ES9028PRO chipset, the unit plays nicely with 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256 hi-res audio files, and has all the connectivity most people will need. This means it can easily function as the heart of a basic stereo system/pre-amp when paired with a pair of active speakers.

Tested in a range of configurations, including with multiple price-appropriate headphones, speakers and sources, the unit delivered a clean, crisp and clear sound, albeit one some fans of bombastic performances may find a little too understated.

Hence, our verdict: “The Rotel DX-3 marks a new dawn for Rotel’s products. It places more emphasis on style, design and cosmetics than the company usually does, but thankfully, it doesn't throw away the commitment to great performance that has been so much a part of the brand’s tradition.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Rotel DX-3 review

4. Acoustic Energy AE1 40th Anniversary



There are a lot of big anniversaries this year. What Hi-Fi? turning 50. Prince’s underrated album 3121, turning 20. Every dad’s favourite wedding dance, The Macarena, is turning 30. It’s a big year! But the most pressing for our reviewers in February came in the form of the Acoustic Energy AE1 40th Anniversary edition standmount speakers.

Though the original AE1 technically came out in 1987, the 40th birthday celebration speakers landed in our listening rooms last month, and after thorough testing, definitely do justice to the iconic line’s legacy.

The speakers have been designed to look as much like the originals as possible, but have modernised internals that aim to deliver an improved version of the first AE1’s sonic character. Paired with a range of hardware, from the Arcam’s A15+ up to the more premium Cyrus 40 Amp, the speakers delivered an impressively punchy and robust presentation, with surprisingly powerful bass and excellent stereo imaging.

As we said in our review: “The AE1 40th Anniversary offers an authentic taste of the ’80s original and is still capable of a spellbinding performance when partnered with care.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Acoustic Energy AE1 40th Anniversary review

5. iFi Go Link 2



If you’re looking to take your phone or laptop’s audio to the next level, a mobile DAC paired with a decent set of wired headphones is a great place to start. And last week, we found a great value option for the DAC part of that recipe in the shape of the iFi Go Link 2.

The tiny, affordable unit isn’t a huge upgrade on its predecessor, the five-star original iFi Go Link, which we reviewed back in 2023, but that’s not a huge deal, as it still delivers in all areas its target market cares about.

Costing less than £100, it’s great value. Simple to set up by plugging it into your laptop, phone, or tablet via its USB connection, it's easy to use. And most importantly, it offers palpable improvements on most smartphones and laptops' audio, delivering a clear, expressive, dynamically engaging sound during all our checks.

Hence, our glowing verdict: “The iFi Go Link 2 does exactly what it set out to do. By offering perceptible gains in clarity, textural detail and dynamic expression, for the same price and in a similar form factor as before. As a neat, inexpensive upgrade to your smartphone or laptop’s musical performance, the Go Link 2 is another small but mighty marvel from iFi.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full iFi Go Link 2 review

6. Rega Mercury/Solis



The Mercury/Solis is Rega’s statement pre/power amplifier combo. And while its £13,900 ($20,990 / AU$29,000) price makes it one of the firm’s most expensive products in recent memory, after rigorous testing, we can confirm it more than justifies it for those that can afford it.

Sure, some people may be surprised at the lack of a phono stage, given Rega’s pedigree in the turntable market, but that aside, it’s an interesting unit that’s been painstakingly designed to offer serious music fans a listening experience that's fit for the Temptation section of our magazine.

Technical highlights include the atypical use of two “legacy” Wolfson WM8742 DAC chips in the Mercury, which help reduce jitter and maintain signal integrity, and an analogue circuit reminiscent of the first Elicit integrated amplifier made around 1990.

Paired with the beastly Solis, which can output at 168 watts per channel into 8 ohms, rising to a meaty 305 watts as impedance halves, and you get a great listening experience, with well-matched speakers and sources (which in our case included Naim’s ND555/555 PS DR music streamer and ATC’s SCM50).

As we said in our review: "The brand has succeeded in producing something that stays true to its music-first ideals but still delivers the refinement, transparency and insight high-end buyers demand. If you are lucky enough to shop in this sector, don’t ignore the Mercury/Solis combination. It could well be exactly what you and your system need.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Rega Mercury/Solis review

7. Sony WF-1000XM6



If you’ve visited our best wireless earbuds guide, or yearly list of What Hi-Fi? Award winners in the category, you’ll know Sony has been on something of a hot streak in recent years. Which is why we had high hopes for its latest Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds when they landed in our listening rooms.

Despite strong competition from Technics, Apple, Bowers & Wilkins and more, the new XM6 manage to remain a very strong proposition offering palpable improvements on their still impressive predecessor, the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5.

Key changes include a bulkier, taller charging case, new driver design and mic arrangement, plus tuning adjustments that help them deliver a wonderfully natural, musical sound, with excellent detail and dynamics. Add to this superb noise-cancelling and reliable mic quality for calls, and they become another easy recommendation.

Our reviewers’ verdict: “Sony might have changed the flavour of sound, but it’s all for the better with a natural tone that just connects with the listener, whatever track you care to throw at them. Dare we say, it’s benchmark-setting at the money…”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM6 review