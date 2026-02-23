Another week, another fresh entry into our regular Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest – and what a week it was!

Over the past seven days, our team of experts has seen everything from turntable and speaker launches to surprise announcements from big-tech giants.

Here’s what you need to know.

Pro-Ject's new Debut turntable

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

First out of the traps, Pro-Ject launched its spiffy new Debut Reference 10 turntable at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show.

We haven’t had a chance to take it for a spin yet but the firm is making some pretty bold claims about the £999 turntable, describing it as its “most accomplished to date”.

Considering the brand’s strong track record with our reviewers, with its Debut Evo 2 winning a prestigious What Hi-Fi? Award, and the Carbon Evo earning a solid five-star rating, the new Debut Reference 10 has certainly piqued our interest.

Read the full story: Pro-Ject adds to its Award-winning turntable range with a premium model that promises to be its most accomplished yet

We built an awesome but affordable, old-school hi-fi system

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Looking for a complete new hi-fi system? Keen not to remortgage your house to get it? Then you’re in luck, as last week our team of hi-fi reviewers took the time to build an affordable hi-fi system using a selection of five-star parts.

The end result is a nicely old-school separates rack combining the Rotel A8, Marantz CD6007, Cambridge Audio MXN10 and Dali Kupid. Together it's a slice of hi-fi heaven and well worth its £1396 / $2198 price.

Read the full story: We've put together an affordable, old-school hi-fi system with a modern sonic twist

Cambridge Audio’s latest streamer reviewed

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Cambridge Audio has a strong track record in the music streamer space, being responsible for multiple Award winners and the first entry for this category into our prestigious Hall of Fame.

So we were very happy to get the feature-laden Evo 150 SE into our listening rooms. And it is certainly a competent performer, hence our verdict: “Cambridge’s Evo 150 SE is beautifully packaged in a neat design with ample features, but needs the right speakers to deliver a satisfying, engaging sound.”

Read our full Cambridge Audio Evo 150 SE review

A cool new trend continues

(Image credit: Final)

It seems wired headphones are cool again, especially the Apple EarPods. And while we’re not on board with recommending them as the best option from an audio quality perspective, we’re totally cool with cabled cans making a comeback.

Which is why last week we penned a feature celebrating the resurgence, and were happy to see Final get in on the trend, unveiling a new set of cabled in-ears.

Read the full story: Final looks to get in on the wired earbuds revival with its "punchy, energetic" in-ears

Apple excitement incoming

(Image credit: Apple)

Finally, Apple has confirmed it will be hosting a series of “special experience” live events on 4th March.

What that specifically means, and which products might appear, remains unclear – though Lewis Empson, senior staff writer TV/AV, has his fingers crossed for something in particular.

Read the full story: Apple announces a “special Experience” taking place on the 4th of March, with new product announcements expected

