Wired earbuds are back in fashion, haven't you heard? Japanese audio band Final could well be seeking to join in on the trend with its latest pair of well-priced in-ear headphones, the A2000.

Aiming to offer "exceptional clarity" and an "energetic low-end performance" at a price that won't leave you penniless, the new wired in-ears are built around Final’s own 6mm 'f-Core DU' dynamic driver, with each component selected and engineered to deliver a "balanced and engaging sound across all genres".

The A2000 are designed to produce a stable fit, aiming to reduce pressure on the ear while maintaining security, resulting in what the brand promises is a natural, custom-like feel across a range of ear shapes and sizes.

(Image credit: Final)

To achieve that ideal seal, the new in-ears are provided with five pairs of silicone eartips (SS/S/M/L/LL), and comes with a 3..5mm-ended 1.2m cable.

The buds' housing features a black and blue two-tone configuration, finished with a textured coating which has been designed to resist fingerprints and maintain a clean, natural appearance.

The Final A2000 are available now, priced at £80 / $80 / €75. Our editor recently wrote how wired headphones are gaining in popularity amongst younger generations – and the sub-£100/$100 price could prove attractive to Gen Z music fans seeking to emulate the rafts of celebs currently rocking a wired set of buds.

