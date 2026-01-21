Meze Audio, the brand responsible for such headphones as the 99 Classics and the high-end Empyrean II, is back with a brand new pair of wired over-ear cans. The new Meze Audio Strada vow to set "a new benchmark in closed-back headphones" with a sound that "blends tonal precision with immersive musical intimacy".

To do so, the new over-ears house a set of newly-designed 50mm dynamic drivers which aim to deliver a controlled, precise sound defined by a deep, well-defined bass signature alongside a "neutral, transparent midrange" and a smooth, detailed treble.

Those newly designed drivers are constructed using a carbon fibre-reinforced cellulose composite dome, with a surrounding torus made using a polymer coated with beryllium for enhanced stiffness, durability and transient response.

Further, a copper-zinc alloy stabiliser surrounds the driver membrane, absorbing micro-vibrations with the aim of significantly reducing unwanted distortion.

(Image credit: Meze)

The replaceable earpads are mounted magnetically so that they can be swapped in and out more easily, while the cans' Macassar hardwood ebony ear cups are designed to be both visually striking and unique across each pair.

Comfort is at the forefront of the Stradas' design, with both the crafted frame and driver system crafted to be as lightweight as possible in a bid to reduce listener fatigue. The padded headband, meanwhile, features a cross pattern design to distribute pressure more evenly and reduce heat build-up during longer listening sessions.

The Strada come with a choice of two cables – one 1.8m Kevlar with a 3.5mm jack and one 1.8m Kevlar with a 4.4mm jack – as well as a 6.3mm jack adapter and a hard carry case and leather cable pouch.

The Meze Audio Strada over-ears are available now, priced at £799 / $799.

