Did you ever see the Sennheiser HD414 from the 1960s? Famed for their bright yellow foam earpads and funky, skeletal aesthetic, they were a colossal success for Sennheiser, shipping north of 10 million units following their launch in 1968.

It's those legendary icons which FiiO's new EH11 wireless headphones put us in mind of, with their lightweight frame and rounded on-ear design, kitted out with modern engineering and Bluetooth capabilities, harking back to a funkier retro past.

The EH11 feature a "semi-open" configuration, housing ventilation ports and damping filters to reduce the pressure and closed-in feel of more typical on-ear headphones, all while controlling airflow to minimise the excessive sound leakage associated with fully open models.

The EH11 deploy a set of 40mm long-throw dynamic drivers fitted with a high-damping composite diaphragm, designed to elicit "controlled, energetic low frequencies" alongside a "sharp, layered presentation". Thanks to their hybrid design, according to FiiO, vocals sound more natural, with a wider, more transparent overall soundstage.

(Image credit: FiiO)

As a modern pair of Bluetooth on-ears, the funky FiiOs support the hi-res LDAC codec, meaning they should be capable of allowing you to streaming audio up to 32-bit/96kHz at up to 990kbps when paired with a compatible source device.

A built-in microphone allows for hands-free easy calls on the go, while battery life clocks in at 30 hours of playback on a single charge. The EH11 are supported by the FiiO Control App, a base from which you can access a choice of sound profiles, a custom equaliser and low-latency gaming modes.

Replaceable ear pads in two colour sets are also included.

The FiiO EH11 are available now in a choice of transparent, off-white, cyan, burgundy or transparent black colourways, priced £33 / $30 / €33.

