US audio brand Audeze has announced the launch of its flagship planar magnetic headphones, the open-back LCD-5s.

The new high-end cans pack the same 'SLAM' (Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator) acoustic technology as found in Audeze's LCD-S20 planar magnetic cans from last year, designed to offer "powerful, lifelike bass response and even more accurate midrange tuning".

According to Audeze, 'SLAM' works by better controlling the air pressure between the headphones' diaphragm and earcup, with the diaphragm moving in a more linear and controlled manner for greater precision at the lower end.

The new LCD-5s are bolstered by a host of Audeze's own acoustic technologies, including a specially designed diaphragm, magnet arrays and 'Fazor' phase management, coming together to deliver what the brand describes as "exceptional clarity, ultra-low distortion, and precise imaging".

(Image credit: Audeze)

The open headphones are certainly on the large size. They weight 475g, but the use combination of lightweight carbon fibre and magnesium in the chassis aims to keep things comfortable while exuding high quality. There are also updated earpads that aim to reduce pressure on your ears for long listening sessions.

The LCD-5s deploy a 4-pin XLR balanced cable as standard, while single-ended 6.3mm and 3.5mm adapters are also provided.

According to Sankar Thaigasaudram, Audeze's CEO: “With LCD-5s, we’ve refined every aspect of the listening experience—from driver performance to comfort and industrial design—to deliver the most lifelike and emotionally engaging planar magnetic headphone we’ve ever created".

The Audeze LCD-5s are available now, priced at $4500. That puts them in esteemed company, with the highly talented Yamaha YH-5000SE clocking in at around £4799 / $5000.

