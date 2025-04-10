Audeze announces its first closed-back planar magnetic headphones with bass-improving SLAM technology

Audeze's LCD-S20 is a new pair of closed-back planar magnetic headphones pitched as the brand’s most accessible LCD-series model to date.

The LCD-S20 headphones feature the brand's patent-pending SLAM (Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator) technology, which is designed to deliver deeper bass and improved spatial imaging.

SLAM – a tech which has already been implemented in Audeze’s CRBN2 electrostatic headphones – is the company’s approach to improving bass response and overall driver efficiency. While Audeze hasn’t shared the full technical breakdown yet, SLAM appears to work by more precisely controlling air pressure within the earcup, ensuring the diaphragm moves in a more linear and controlled manner.

This should all, in theory, result in cleaner, more responsive bass, avoiding the bloated or sluggish low-end that closed-back designs sometimes suffer from. Improved airflow control could also mean better phase coherence, which would enhance imaging and separation. It sounds promising, but we’ll have to reserve judgment until our ears take them for a spin.

(Image credit: Audeze)

The LCD-S20 will also, according to Audeze, be the first planar magnetic headphones to pack this SLAM technology. As for planar headphones themselves, they use a thin diaphragm suspended between magnets to produce sound. This design allows for highly detailed audio with low distortion, though closed-back implementations are less common due to their more complex airflow dynamics.

Inside the LCD-S20 are 90mm drivers with an 18-ohm impedance rating, while the headphones weigh a fairly substantial 550g overall. The headphones feature a spring steel headband and the synthetic earcups aim to deliver long-lasting comfort; they also attach magnetically for easy replacement.

A 2.5m cable ending with a 3.5mm headphone jack is included in the box, along with a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter.

Audeze's CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram says: “LCD-S20 is not just an entry point into the Audeze family; it's a testament to our commitment to making world-class audio accessible to everyone, from budding musicians to seasoned audiophiles."

These closed-back planar models are certainly interesting, especially at the reported $499 price point, making it one of the brand’s most affordable LCD models. The LCD-S20 is available now in the US. We will update this story with release dates and pricing for the UK and Australia when we know them.

