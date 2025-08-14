Natural selection: KEF’s LS50 speakers are now available in calming, nature-inspired colours

If you’re on the hunt to upgrade your listening set-up with one of the best speakers, chances are the KEF LS50 Meta or LS50 Wireless II are on your radar. And with good reason.

Both speakers earned a five-star rating apiece once they’d run their respective vigorous testing room gauntlets, thanks to their exceptional sound and innovative tech.

If you’ve been looking to snap a pair up, then there’s some potentially good news – KEF has announced that both sets of speakers are now available in two new, rather fetching colour options.

The Moss Green and Sand Shell models join the existing range as part of what KEF describes as its 'Soulful Minimalism' design approach.

Moss Green draws inspiration from natural forest environments, offering what KEF characterises as a colour of "balance and restoration".

The finish aims to create an atmosphere of calm, with the Sand Shell alternative presenting a more neutral option, described by the manufacturer as evoking "serene timelessness" with its muted tones.

Marketing fluff aside, we're enjoying the variety they bring to the table, while still offering more traditional colour options for those looking to stick to their tried and tested palettes.

Both new models retain the LS50's signature curved baffle construction, which serves an acoustic rather than purely aesthetic function.

The shape results from extensive simulation and testing to ensure optimal sound dispersion from the 12th-generation Uni-Q driver array, where a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter sits within the throat of the 13cm mid/bass unit.

The LS50 Meta also introduced KEF's Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) in 2020, which addresses unwanted sound energy from the rear of the tweeter dome through a maze-like structure that absorbs 99 per cent of internal distortion.

This technology earned recognition as What Hi-Fi?'s Innovation of the Year in 2020, and has since been implemented across KEF's updated speaker ranges.

The technology's impact is clearly audible – in our testing, we found the Meta speakers deliver significantly cleaner and more sophisticated sound than their predecessors, particularly at higher frequencies.

The LS50 Wireless II build upon the passive speakers’ foundation with integrated amplification, streaming capabilities, and wireless connectivity between left and right speakers.

Our review highlighted their improved punch and agility alongside enhanced subtlety, with the speakers demonstrating keen ability when handling complex musical passages.

The system supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/384kHz and includes native support for major streaming services alongside comprehensive wired and wireless input options.

The new Moss Green and Sand Shell finishes are available now through KEF's authorised retail network, joining the existing Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, Mineral White and limited-edition colourways in the LS50 collection. All colour options remain at the same price.

