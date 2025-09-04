Audio Pro revamps its entire wireless speakers range with a WiiM-powered app

Audio Pro has refreshed its entire wireless speakers range and, along with updated sound and aesthetics, the big news is that the speakers are now powered by WiiM's excellent streaming app.

We have liked many of Audio Pro's wireless speakers over the years – the C10 MkII is a long-running favourite and former Award-winner, while the multi-talented C20 impressed us last year as a Sonos Era 300 alternative. We are also big fans of WiiM's superb, user-friendly streaming interface, as evidenced by its five-star Pro Plus and Ultra streamers – so this could be a match made in audio heaven.

Audio Pro's set up, streaming and multi-room interface used to be powered by LinkPlay, which is, incidentally, WiiM's parent company. The new Audio Pro W-generation speakers – all 10 of them – now have an updated app that is powered by WiiM's current OS.

For all the revamped Audio Pro speakers, this offers a redesigned app interface, advanced EQ and room correction settings, "enhanced" multi-room and grouping capabilities, along with a more intuitive set-up and playback control experience.

Streaming service support includes Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer, TuneIn internet radio and more. We imagine most of the features available on a WiiM streaming product should carry over here, but we will confirm this during testing.

Existing owners of previous Audio Pro products aren't left behind, as all new W-generation speakers are backwards-compatible with Audio Pro’s current models for seamless integration of multi-room systems.

Sound quality has also been "redefined" in the W-generation series, with Audio Pro's engineers refusing to rest on their laurels. Every product in the range has been optimised to deliver "greater clarity, lower distortion and a huge increase in loudness."

We are promised a sound profile, from all new speakers, that is "immersive, powerful and musical."

Henrik Dunér, CTO of Audio Pro, says: “Our goal wasn’t to tweak the sound. It was to rethink it from the ground up, tackling the full audio spectrum and get the most musical sound from our small form factors."

While the speakers retain their previous physical forms, small refinements to the cosmetics (such as the button panels, back plates, texture finishes, logos) aim to unify the typically minimal Scandinavian design and make the speakers look more cohesive.

The W-generation range includes single-unit wireless speakers in various shapes and sizes, small bookshelf speakers and two pairs of floorstanding speakers with integrated streaming – these are available in various shades of grey, while the A28 is available in an additional walnut finish.

The same connectivity options on all speakers should carry over to the updated versions, too.

To add a cherry on top of this news, most of the new speakers are set to remain very similar to their original prices, too.

The WiiM-powered Audio Pro W-generation speakers are:

C20 W - £450 / €550

C10 MkII W - £350 / €400

C5 MkII W - £250 / €300

A10 MkII W - £220 / €250

A15 W - £350 / €400

A28 W - £500 / €600 (£540 / €650 for walnut finish)

A38 W - £700 / €800

A48 W - £950 / €1100

Drumfire II W - £600 / €700

Drumfire D-2 W - £350 / €400

US pricing will be available in October. We currently have the C20 W, C5 MkII W and A28 W models in for review – stay tuned for our verdicts in due course.

