What are you looking for from the best Bluetooth speakers? Great sound quality? Waterproofing? How about one styled after a Lamborghini exhaust pipe?

That'll be the iXoost Esavox you see before you. At £35,000, it costs more than a Vauxhall Corsa. But who needs to get around when you can sit at home admiring this beauty?

The Esavox weighs 63kg, so it's not one to take to the park. And it's made from original Lamborghini supercar parts, which explains the weight (and price).

It's limited to a run of 63 units, much like the Lamborghini Aventador which inspired it. Each is handmade in Italy and finished in the brand's signature colours: Green Gea, Gray Keres Matte, Orange Anthaeus, Red Epona, Blue Uranus, and White Siderale.

As well as a genuine Lamborghini exhaust, it features a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, hexagonal lines and a Lamborghini Start/Stop button to function as a power button. Though you have to supply your own 'vroom' noise.

Inside are two 1-inch tweeters, two 6.5-inch mid-bass drivers and a down-firing 10-inch subwoofer, creating a total output of 640 Watts. Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard for wireless playback, or you can hook up a music source using the RCA connection.

The Esavox is sold exclusively at Harrods (where else?) for £34,999 (around $45,000 / AU$71,000). The Green Gea Esavox is on show there now, so you can take it for a test drive before you buy.

When do wireless speakers stop making sense? Is it when they cost £35k?