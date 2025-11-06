This speaker is made from a Lamborghini exhaust pipe – and costs more than a Vauxhall Corsa

It's exhausting

The iXoost Esavox speaker in front of a Lamborghini in the same dark green colour.
(Image credit: iXoost)

What are you looking for from the best Bluetooth speakers? Great sound quality? Waterproofing? How about one styled after a Lamborghini exhaust pipe?

That'll be the iXoost Esavox you see before you. At £35,000, it costs more than a Vauxhall Corsa. But who needs to get around when you can sit at home admiring this beauty?

The Esavox is sold exclusively at Harrods (where else?) for £34,999 (around $45,000 / AU$71,000). The Green Gea Esavox is on show there now, so you can take it for a test drive before you buy.

When do wireless speakers stop making sense? Is it when they cost £35k?

