Norwegian manufacturer Arendal Sound is celebrating its first decade in the audio game with the launch of the exclusive 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition floorstanders.

It's a “visually and sonically stunning loudspeaker” which brings together precision design-heritage with genuine exclusivity. Just 25 numbered pairs of the speakers will be made, putting potential owners into a very select club.

The new Limited Edition towers are, naturally, based on Arendal's flagship 1528 8. The substantial speakers employ a three-way design, featuring a 28mm lithium-magnesium tweeter, a 12.7cm carbon-graphene midrange and four 20cm aluminium bass units, all of which combine to deliver “crisp highs, rich mids, and powerful, dynamic bass”.

The 1528 Tower 8 deploy a precision-engineered, time-aligned driver baffle in order to aid greater accuracy and timing, with Arendal promising a more coherent and dynamic listening experience as a result.

The curved baffle design aligns multiple drivers more effectively, reducing crossover complexity and aiding sonic purity – an approach which, the designer claims, ensures music reaches the listener in phase and with reduced interference.

(Image credit: Arendal)

Externally, the exclusive towers are housed within a rosewood cabinet furnished with 12 layers of piano lacquer. Further, the Tower 8 feature a black front baffle and black waveguide assembly, as well as included ‘Puck Pro’ feet, a step up over the Puck Plus found on the standard-edition speakers.

Each of the 50 exclusive speakers is individually numbered, and features a chrome-plated stainless-steel plaque with a serial and signature from Arendal's CEO and founder, Jan Ove Lassesen.

According to Lassesen: “This speaker is a thank you. We’ve spent 10 years building something we believe in, and this is our way of celebrating that with the people who’ve made it possible.”

The Arendal Sound Limited 10th Anniversary Edition 1528 Tower 8 are on sale now in a rosewood finish, priced £10,000 / $12,900 / €11,900. If you want to be part of a very exclusive club, it might be best to get your skates on in order to nab a pair!

