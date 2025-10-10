Arendal's 10th Anniversary floorstanders are so exclusive, only 25 pairs will be made
Blending design precision with serious exclusivity
Norwegian manufacturer Arendal Sound is celebrating its first decade in the audio game with the launch of the exclusive 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition floorstanders.
It's a “visually and sonically stunning loudspeaker” which brings together precision design-heritage with genuine exclusivity. Just 25 numbered pairs of the speakers will be made, putting potential owners into a very select club.
The new Limited Edition towers are, naturally, based on Arendal's flagship 1528 8. The substantial speakers employ a three-way design, featuring a 28mm lithium-magnesium tweeter, a 12.7cm carbon-graphene midrange and four 20cm aluminium bass units, all of which combine to deliver “crisp highs, rich mids, and powerful, dynamic bass”.
The 1528 Tower 8 deploy a precision-engineered, time-aligned driver baffle in order to aid greater accuracy and timing, with Arendal promising a more coherent and dynamic listening experience as a result.
The curved baffle design aligns multiple drivers more effectively, reducing crossover complexity and aiding sonic purity – an approach which, the designer claims, ensures music reaches the listener in phase and with reduced interference.
Externally, the exclusive towers are housed within a rosewood cabinet furnished with 12 layers of piano lacquer. Further, the Tower 8 feature a black front baffle and black waveguide assembly, as well as included ‘Puck Pro’ feet, a step up over the Puck Plus found on the standard-edition speakers.
Each of the 50 exclusive speakers is individually numbered, and features a chrome-plated stainless-steel plaque with a serial and signature from Arendal's CEO and founder, Jan Ove Lassesen.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
According to Lassesen: “This speaker is a thank you. We’ve spent 10 years building something we believe in, and this is our way of celebrating that with the people who’ve made it possible.”
The Arendal Sound Limited 10th Anniversary Edition 1528 Tower 8 are on sale now in a rosewood finish, priced £10,000 / $12,900 / €11,900. If you want to be part of a very exclusive club, it might be best to get your skates on in order to nab a pair!
MORE:
These are the seven scarily good tunes we've been using for testing this month
Discover the best floorstanding speakers we have tested
Five tips for adding a subwoofer to your stereo hi-fi system to boost bass performance
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.