Cambridge Audio is heading into unknown waters.

It's been a while since the British brand has made a pair of stereo speakers, but Cambridge is now breaking completely new ground with its L/R range of all-in-one wireless active speaker systems, the first in the company's history.

Akin to the likes of the Award-winning KEF LS50 Wireless II or KEF LSX II LT systems, which incorporate amplification and streaming capabilities within a pair of standmounts, the new Cambridge range consists of three distinct models: the entry-level L/R S, the middle child L/R M and the more premium L/R X, all of which tease "the maximum possible performance" from a "room-friendly" setup.

Leading the charge for the L/R X and M models is Cambridge's new 'Torus' tweeter which, as you'll have perhaps guessed at if you're keen on geometry, utilises a ring-shaped design with a tapered horn inside the rear chamber. The Torus employs a dual radius configuration, with a flatter top and steeper sides, alongside a large rear chamber for better clarity and direction.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The L/R X and L/R M both feature a 28mm tweeter, with Cambridge promising that this increased surface area results in 25 per cent more air displacement than the more traditional 25mm dome.

For the L/R X model, this tweeter is complemented by twin 12.7cm woofers working alongside a pair of side-mounted 15cm passive radiators, while the smaller M harnesses dual 10cm woofers working alongside twin 12cm passive radiators.

Both active speakers feature Class D amplification, with the L offering a total of 800 watts of power, while the M model delivers 300 watts.

The smaller L/R S version, meanwhile, doesn't have a Torus driver, instead using a 21mm aluminium tweeter working in tandem with a single 7.6cm woofer, both fed by 100 watts of power.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Cambridge Audio envisions this range to be flexible enough to work with a range of sources, from TV to CD player to turntable. All three models offer RCA line-level inputs, while the X and M models house twin USB-C ports – one for handling audio and the other for the speaker interconnect link – as well as digital optical inputs.

Both feature a built-in, moving magnet phono stage for connecting to a record player, as well as an HDMI eARC input for hooking your speakers up to your TV or home cinema setup. There’s also a subwoofer output if you want a three channel system boosted with more bass.

Being the most affordable member of the family, the L/R S doesn't offer HDMI eARC or a phono stage, but optical and USB-C inputs are still on the menu. All three models grant Bluetooth connectivity, and while there's no wi-fi streaming capabilities for the smallest S model, it is the only system capable of supporting the aptX HD Bluetooth codec.

Conversely, the more premium L/R X is the only system capable of supporting a wireless connection between both speaker units, although you can use a USB-C tether as you would across the entire range.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The L/R X and M models' streaming powers are driven by the fourth generation of Cambridge’s StreamMagic platform, offering support for the likes of AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer and Qobuz Connect. There is also support for UPnP, Roon Ready and internet radio.

The StreamMagic platform is one we've generally got on well with in the past (as evidenced in the CXN100, EXN100 and MXN10 streamers), so we're hoping for a similarly smooth experience with the new speaker systems.

There’s also a seven band equaliser for personalising your sound, while Cambridge’s ‘DynamEQ’ algorithm works to ensure that the speakers maintain their tonality and character at any volume.

The Cambridge Audio L/R speaker systems will be available in six colours: blue, green, orange, black, white, and a real walnut veneer.

They will be available from the following dates and at the following prices:

- L/R S: £399 / $549 / €499, from March 2026 (£449 / $599 / €549 for Real Walnut)

- L/R M: £1199 / $1599 / €1399, from July 2026 (£1299 / $1699 / €1499 for Real Walnut)

- L/R X: £1799 / $2299 / €1999, from June 2026 (£1899 / $2399 / €2099 for Real Walnut)

