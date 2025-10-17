KEF’s new all-in-one hi-fi system promises streaming smarts and a focus on “your cherished vinyl collection”

KEF is no stranger to stylish speaker systems – just take the excellent LS50 Wireless II and LS60 Wireless as two examples of the brand’s ability to create fantastic all-in-one solutions with streaming at their heart.

And don't forget the cheaper, more recent LSX II desktop system, which is another five-star favourite of ours.

Well, it now appears another KEF hi-fi system is set to arrive on the scene next week, with a focus on not just streaming but vinyl, too. LSX II TT, anyone?

Subscribers to KEF’s newsletter have been sent a teaser e-mail which includes an image showing the top of a new speaker, with a physical record lurking in the background. It’s not exactly subtle in its placement.

The e-mail also tells readers to mark their calendar for next Tuesday, the 21st of October.

And, if you click through to the preview page on KEF’s website, you’ll find more information on what we can expect from this new system…

“We are crafting something special. Imagine experiencing the profound depth of HiFi, a speaker designed for a direct, plug-and-play connection that brings your turntable to life with impeccable clarity. Then, shift seamlessly to the untethered freedom of wireless streaming.”

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The “plug-and-play” reference points to a turntable – perhaps the system will include a moving magnet and/or moving coil phono stage built in.

The page continues, “It’s designed for those who cherish the authentic crackle of a record but also demand the seamless convenience to stream anything else, anytime. Prepare to hear your favourite songs – and your cherished vinyl collection – like never before.”

We are intrigued to see how he system looks in the flesh. We are big fans of the LS50 Wireless, LS60 Wireless and LSX II, although the teaser image shows perhaps a slight departure from the smooth front baffles of those setups.

Hopefully, all will be revealed next Tuesday, and needless to say, we’ll be covering any announcement here on whathifi.com.

MORE:

Read our KEF LS60 Wireless review

And our KEF LS50 Wireless II review

I don’t think the KEF LS60 Wireless floorstanding speakers get enough credit – here's why

Our pick of the best hi-fi systems you can buy