Given its five-star pedigree, a new KEF speaker system is big news indeed. But in the case of the Coda W, it's especially big. The new model marks a rebirth for KEF's iconic Coda range, which started back in the 1970s. Combining this heritage and classic hi-fi sound with modern smarts, could it be the ultimate wireless set-up?

Here we're comparing it to the KEF LSX II, which earned five stars in our review, plus a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2023. So to say the competition is stiff – even if it is from the same brand – would be an understatement.

Let's see how they compare on paper.

KEF Coda W vs LSX II: price

On first glance, the Coda W win this round quite comfortably. They retail for £799 / $1000 / AU$1450 per pair, which is a lot less than the LSX II's price of £1199 / $1400 / AU$2195.

However, the LSX II system has been around for a few years and is prone to the odd deal. It has fallen to £999 before, though, which closes the gap considerably.

There's more. If you can live without some of the LSX II's connectivity options and features, the stripped-back (not to mention Award-winning) LSX II LT set-up offers the same signature KEF sound for £899 / $999 / AU$1695, and it too has fallen in price recently.

It's gone as low as £749, which is £50 cheaper than the Coda W. So the picture is considerably more nuanced than the headline figures suggest.

** Winner: KEF Coda W **

KEF Coda W vs LSX II: build & design

The Coda W speakers are boxier to look at than the LSX II, which are more curvaceous. Unlike the LSX II, the Coda W have controls on the top (or you can use the app, of course). Both models come in five finishes, but not the same five finishes.

The Coda W come in Vintage Burgundy, Nickel Grey, Moss Green, Midnight Blue and Dark Titanium. And the LSX II? Carbon Black, Mineral White, Cobalt Blue, Lava Red and Olive Green. There's also a Terence Conran special edition of the LSX II.

The exact finish of the LSX II depends on which colour you choose. Mineral White and Lava Red use matte satin and high-gloss finishes, while Carbon Black and Cobalt Blue are clad in Kvadrat fabric.

This round is a close-run thing. Both pairs give you plenty of colour options, and it depends on whether you prefer the LSX II's curved shape over the newer model's more traditional look.

We haven't seen the Coda W in the flesh yet, so we'll reserve ultimate judgment for when we have the two side-by-side.

** Winner: TBC **

KEF Coda W vs LSX II: features & connectivity

The main difference between these two speaker systems is in how they are pitched. The Coda W has a built-in phono stage for connecting to a turntable and playing vinyl, plus an extra pair of analogue inputs, a smattering of digital inputs (optical, HDMI ARC, USB-C) and some wireless connectivity.

The LSX II lacks the phono stage, but if your turntable already has one built in, you could connect it to the KEF's 3.5mm Aux input. Or you can pair the system wirelessly to one of the best Bluetooth turntables.

That's not to say the LSX II system is short of connections. There's USB-C for hooking up a laptop or desktop computer, a subwoofer out, and an HDMI ARC input for using the system with a TV.

Another big difference: the LSX II system features KEF's W2 wireless streaming platform. This means it supports a range of music streaming options, including wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal .

The Coda W system, on the other hand, only has Bluetooth and features what KEF calls its 'Music Integrity Engine', which it claims ensures all components deliver the best performance possible.

The LSX II system uses KEF’s 11th Generation Uni-Q driver, but the Coda W trumps this with a 12th Generation array. Both systems pack in 200W of total amplification.

The Coda W system supports Bluetooth 5.4 and aptX Lossless, which means playback is limited to CD-quality (up to 16-bit/44.1kHz). It does support hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz via its USB-C input.

Because of its more thorough streaming capabilities, LSX II can stream 24-bit/96kHz from compatible services using the supplied Ethernet cable, or 24-bit/48kHz natively through KEF’s own wireless connection. It also supports DSD256 and MQA.

The LSX II system lacks on-speaker controls, so you'll need to use either the remote (which is small and feels a bit cheap) or the KEF Control mobile app, which is comprehensive and intuitive.

Both models are compatible with KEF's optional floorstands, too, which gives you more placement options.

** Winner: TBC**

KEF Coda W vs LSX II: sound

We haven't tested the Coda W system yet, so we can't comment on its sound quality. But KEF isn't shy about talking it up. It claims the system delivers a "remarkably detailed performance" thanks in no small part to the 12th Generation Uni-Q driver array.

Historically, we've been big fans of the stereo image that Uni-Q can offer, so we are keen to hear what the latest version of the driver has up its sleeve.

The LSX II system is a past What Hi-Fi? Award winner, hence it sounds fantastic. Playing Easy by The Commodores, "It delivers a confident performance, perfectly in tune with the relaxed, easy-going nature of the track... The speakers communicate all the subtle dynamic shifts in the piano key strikes, drum thwacks, and guitar string plucks with ease – there’s a real sense of refinement and maturity to the sound without being showy," we wrote in our review.

They don't dig too deep in the bass – as we would expect for speakers this size – but there is ample weight in the low end, and it always remains tight and controlled. They also follow rhythms well and can layer a track with detail confidently.

Add the warmth of the voices, and the versatility of the setup (they sound great either from close up or further away), and you've got quite a proposition on your hands. It will be fascinating to see how the Coda W compare.

** Winner: TBC **

KEF Coda W vs LSX II: verdict

The Coda W system certainly appears to be an attractive proposition.

For anyone looking for a turntable-friendly solution, it could be perfect, but our final verdict needs to take into account sound quality, and this will only be possible once we've had the system through our test rooms.

If KEF can offer the same signature sound as the LSX II (as it did with the cheaper LSX II LT), then the Coda W could be the better – and cheaper – option for turntable fans.

But if it's a complete streaming system you want, the LSX II will likely be the most suitable option for you.

