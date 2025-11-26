Black Friday is a time for one-offs. It's a time when products drop to their lowest-ever prices. A time when retailers shift unprecedented shedloads of stock before the Christmas rush. A time when you'll happily fork out £525 for a Lego Millennium Falcon because it's usually £735 and you've convinced yourself, at the age of 30, that it represents outstanding value and will, finally, fill that yawning chasm in your soul.

I'm hoping for that same spirit of novelty to visit the Audio Pro C20 W this Black Friday. The Award-winning wireless speaker has yet to enjoy any significant discounts since it arrived earlier this year, but there's no better time than right now for the stellar Swiss Army Knife of a speaker to enjoy a proper drop. The time feels right.

Audio Pro C20 W wireless speaker

Audio Pro C20 W : £449 at Amazon Target deal price: £399

The new Audio Pro C20 W hasn't enjoyed a proper discount yet, but there's plenty of reason to suspect that it might drop on the day of Black Friday itself. The outgoing C20 enjoyed regular £50 drops whenever there was a sales period going on, so there's no reason to believe (aside from its relative newness) that the 'W' edition won't also plummet.

What's the appeal of the Audio Pro C20 W, then? After all, there are plenty of wireless speakers enjoying Black Friday discounts right now: the Sonos Era 100, the Sonos Era 300, a raft of JBLs, the list goes on.

Well, it's an Award-winner for one thing. The 'W' edition builds on the legacy of the outgoing Audio Pro C20, building on the original model’s host of talents and functionalities by offering more potent performance and even more accessible platform from which to operate it, all without bumping up the price.

In that sense, it's job done and then some. The C20 W really is a do-it-all unit, offering physical connections, the C20 W offers a set of RCA inputs, a moving magnet phono stage, an optical input for digital sources and an HDMI ARC for once again hooking it up to your TV. There’s also a sub out option, so you can boost your bass by adding a subwoofer if you want.

Wireless support is also hugely impressive. AirPlay 2 and Google Cast are both on the menu for wireless playback up to 24-bit/96kHz, while Bluetooth 5.0 is also on offer. You get access to Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, as well as Audio Pro’s own multi-room offering, so you can have a variety of speakers all connected in your personal abode.

You don't win What Hi-Fi? Awards without having the performance to match. The Audio Pro C20 W is impressively talented across the sonic spectrum, building its church on a spacious, open sound with shining clarity and ample detail, all anchored by a well-controlled bass output.

The middle frequencies are great, too. As we said in our review: "The well-integrated midrange is a highlight, sounding cohesive enough to be a part of the ensemble but distinct enough to shine on its own terms, allowing for vocal passages to come to the fore with sufficient personality and brio to keep us engaged".

If you're seeking something that's as happy performing as a soundbar as it is being your standalone speaker, the C20 W should be on your shortlist. Save this page and check back on Black Friday itself – you never know...

