You don't always get everything you want for Christmas.

Some desired gifts can fall through the cracks, and while it's nice to have another set of novelty socks and a festive hamper from your estranged aunt who now lives over in Australia (doesn't she know you're a vegetarian?), sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.

Grannies are great for knitting jumpers, but they don't know a huge amount about wireless headphones or budget amplifiers.

That's why we've compiled this list of the best hi-fi and audio products we're eyeballing in the post-Christmas sales – if you're flush with cash, it might be time to take matters into your own hands and get 2026 started on the right foot.

Five stars Sennheiser HDB 630 : £399 at Richer Sounds Wow, this was a turnup for the books. Just when we thought that the Sony WH-1000XM6 would end the year at the summit of the premium headphones table, in came Sennheiser to nab the top spot in spectacular fashion with the outrageously talented Sennheiser HDB 630. We only reviewed them a month or so ago, so we're not expecting major drops just yet, but that doesn't mean we don't have one eye on Sennheiser's stunning cans as 2025 draws to a close. You never know...

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner KEF LSX II LT: £899 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Unlike the HDB above, we know that the LSX II LT can drop when the time is right. Although it usually retails for a very reasonable £899 at full price, we've seen Kef's outstanding streaming speaker system fall to £699 during Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, so it's worth bookmarking a couple of retailers in case prices plummet. At £699, nothing comes close to the quality of the KEF LSX II LT.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £8 Roberts Revival Petite 2 : was £99 now £91 at John Lewis If there's a radio that's cuter than the Roberts Revival Petite 2, we haven't found it. Sweeter than a kitten in a novelty Christmas outfit, it's more than just a pretty face, offering Bluetooth streaming smarts alongside a detailed, dynamic and clear sound. As something that you genuinely covet, the Petite 2 is a stellar blend of style and substance, and we're hoping it might drop even lower than this modest £8 discount.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £150 Cambridge Audio MXN10 : was £499 now £349 at Richer Sounds This one's already a deal! here's a reason that we've handed the Cambridge Audio MXN10 three consecutive Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best music streamer out there, and with £100 off, its value is near-unbeatable. Don't let its compact dimensions fool you, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set.

Five stars Save £140 Marantz PM6007: was £499 now £359 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Another deal you won't have to wait around for, the Marantz PM6007 has sunk by £140, making it a genuinely superb buy if you're in the market for a clear, punchy amplifier with solid build quality and a broad range of connection options. For anyone seeking to get a fledgling hi-fi system established in 2026, this is a savvy place to get started.

