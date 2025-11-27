Save up to £200 on Sonos speakers at Currys this Black Friday
Home multi-room made more affordable
Black Friday is in full swing, and Currys has some great deals on Sonos wireless speakers, soundbars and headphones.
Our pick of the bunch is the Sonos Arc Ultra, which has fallen £200 to just £799 at Currys. This soundbar picked up a five-star review from us, as well as a What Hi-Fi? Award, so you know it sounds fantastic.
Sonos Arc Ultra Black Friday deal at Currys
The Sonos Arc Ultra picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award for its clean, precise sound, expressive bass and phenomenal levels of detail. It's big, so you'll want to measure up, but this £200 saving is its first major discount. Currys has £200 off in both the black and white finish. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sonos Arc Ultra review
As the name suggests, the Sonos Arc Ultra replaces the Sonos Arc as the company's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar. This is no mean feat, considering that the original Sonos Arc is a multi-year Award-winner we'd still recommend today.
However, the Arc Ultra incorporates several improvements to make it the go-to soundbar from the audio giant. First up is the design, with the Arc Ultra being smaller and lighter than its predecessor, making it easier for wall mounting and home cinema placement.
The Arc Ultra also boasts a 9.1.4 channel configuration, as well as a 'Sound Motion' speaker that Sonos claims can double the bass output of the original Arc. All of which makes for a sound that is definitely punchier and more tuneful.
In terms of connectivity, there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well as an HDMI eARC output to easily connect to your TV. We would have liked to have seen a few more HDMI sockets, but that won't be a huge issue for most people.
Ever since it graced our test rooms last year, the Sonos Arc Ultra has been one of the soundbars to beat for an immersive, single unit Dolby Atmos experience. It was a great product at its launch price – but with £200 off at Currys the Sonos Arc Ultra comes highly recommended.
Head to Currys to see all of its Sonos Black Friday deals.
