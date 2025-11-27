Looking for a complete surround sound system to give your home cinema set-up a boost? After all, a good audio performance can be the difference between a sub-par movie night and a five-star cinema experience. Well, we may have found the deal for you if that's what you are after.

There's a hefty saving to be made on a Sonos bundle that will save you a whopping £808. You can pick up the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, a pair of Era 300 surrounds and the Sub 4 for £1888.20 at Peter Tyson. This is only available if you add the discount code BUNDLE10 at checkout, but that should take a matter of seconds.

We may not have heard all of these elements together as part of a complete system, but both the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Era 300 proved themselves to be excellent performers on their own.

Need more convincing? When we had the Sonos Arc Ultra in our test room, its immersive, room-filling sound performance simply blew us away. We say in our review: "It really is quite amazing how much more crisp, spacious, precise and detailed the Ultra sounds."

You don't need a remote or display to control the Ultra, you just connect it to your TV via HDMI eARC and it becomes your TV's speakers. And while a lack of dedicated HDMI inputs and DTS:X support will bother some people, for others it won't be an issue.

Moving on to the two Sonos Era 300 surrounds included in the deal, the glowing reviews only continue. With its huge scale of engaging sound, wide range of features and seamless Sonos experience, we find that this model is an impressive speaker that can do it all.

Even though we tested the Era 300 with just one speaker, we note that the spread of sound is immense and "projects sound further into the room and overhead more confidently than any other similar wireless speaker we’ve heard."

Under the hood, the arrangement is made up of six drivers – four tweeters (one forward-firing, two side-firing, one upward-firing) and two woofers (angled left and right for stereo playback) – all powered by Class D amplification.

There's a metal grille covering the front and rear driver sections, and touch controls for playback and volume along the top panel, which work beautifully.

Then we come to the Sonos Sub 4. Full disclosure here: we have not had this model in our test room.

It features dual force-cancelling woofers that "virtually eliminate distortion", according to Sonos. It also offers a versatile design that can be placed upright or on its side (depending on your setup). That all bodes well for the model to offer some extra oomph to the sound system as a whole.

If that £808 saving at Peter Tyson sounds tempting, then now is the time to pounce.