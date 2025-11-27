Choosing the right AV receiver for your home cinema set-up can be a difficult choice, especially when looking at the premium end of the market. As the price tag increases, it becomes all the more essential to make the best decision for you.

But, luckily, we have spotted a great discount on Marantz's Award-winning Cinema 30 that could well be the ideal addition to your system. It's still very much at the pricey end of the market, but this Black Friday deal has seen its price drop by just over £800.

You can grab the Marantz Cinema 30 for £3199 at Peter Tyson. To get this impressive saving, you will need to apply the code TRADEIN300 at the checkout. Offering excellent audio and oodles of connectivity options, this AVR is simply the best choice for those who can afford it.

Marantz Cinema 30 was £4000 now £3199 at Peter Tyson (save £801)

The Marantz Cinema 30 is a premium piece of home cinema equipment that impresses at every turn. Its stylish build, faultless feature set and hugely impactful cinematic sound make it an impressive AVR on all fronts, and this £500 saving is the icing on the cake.

So what makes this model so special? Well, in our review, we called the Marantz Cinema 30 an AVR of "rare ability" because of its sensational sound performance.

We continue: "It has the promised richness, smoothness and control, but it also delivers all of the scale and punch that one could hope for – and it’s talented with music, too."

As you expect for an AVR at this price point, there are plenty of connectivity options to choose from. That includes seven HDMI 2.1 inputs, all of which support up to 4K/120Hz or 8K/60Hz with VRR, ALLM and QMS. HDR is also supported in all of the major formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

There are lots of choices when it comes to wireless connections as well. With support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Music HD and HEOS, you can beam music directly to the amplifier from a smartphone or tablet.

Its design will be a draw for many, too. Featuring subtle golden highlights, textured metal accents, and tasteful side lighting, it's hard to deny that this AVR receiver looks sleek and stunning.

All of that good stuff means that it has earned a What Hi-Fi? Award not once but twice in a row, and is the current reigning champ in the 'best home cinema amplifier over £1500' category.

It's also sitting pretty in our guide to the best AV receivers as the best high-end model.

With all of this in mind, this £800 saving at Peter Tyson is a great find this Black Friday for those with the cash to splash. Just don't forget that discount code at checkout!