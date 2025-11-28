Samsung's Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar system has plummeted to an unbelievably low price
Save a jaw-dropping £930
Sound the Black Friday klaxon, a home cinema deal has cropped up that's stopped us dead in our tracks. We've been tracking the price of the Samsung HW-Q990F since it scored top marks in our home cinema testing facility, but we've never seen it drop quite this low before.
We originally reviewed it at £1699, but this showstopping deal at Hughes drops the price to £829, and then there's a further £60 off with code HUGBF60, which drops the overall price to a staggeringly low £769.
The Samsung Q990F is the finest Dolby Atmos soundbar system we've tested. With its redesigned subwoofer offering decent, but controlled low-end heft and satellites offering a sense of directionality, most single soundbar solutions simply can't match. Use code HUGBF60 at checkout for the full discount.
A mind-blowing £930 discount on a soundbar system that we described as a prime example of "how to take a product that was already highly regarded and make it even better" has to take some sort of prize this Black Friday.
We're huge fans of this surround sound system, which combines a talented Dolby Atmos soundbar with two high-spec wireless surround speakers and an all-new wireless subwoofer. It's a convenient, easy-to-use package that delivers immersive and engaging cinematic audio alongside a feature set that's hard to argue with.
This 11.1.4 system handles Dolby Atmos height channels with ease, and the newly designed subwoofer is smaller than the one found on the Q990D package, yet it's capable of delivering a much punchier, richer and more precise low end.
There's spectacular sonic cohesion across the components of the system, ensuring that you're in the middle of the action. And with its rich, powerful and detailed sound for movies and music alike, it's an excellent option for those who value versatility.
It even comes with multiple HDMI 2.1 passthrough sockets, which support 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM, and it even features Dolby Vision HDR passthrough. Wireless connectivity is also supported via wi-fi streaming, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2.
This system is neat, easy to use, and it makes light work of delivering truly impressive cinematic sound. This Black Friday deal knocks the price to an all-new low of £769 at Hughes. Just be sure to use code HUGBF60 at checkout for the full discount.
Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.
