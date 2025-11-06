We've just bestowed the Samsung HW-Q990F with the title of Best Soundbar System over £500 as part of 2025's What Hi-Fi? Awards, and with good reason too – it's a seriously good home cinema sound system.

While we've been huge fans of its sonic capabilities since its launch, we're even bigger fans of how cheap it's become over the last couple of months.

In fact, I can't remember a time when I haven't spotted this five-star soundbar with hundreds of pounds slashed from the price tag, and with Black Friday already in motion, I'm willing to bet that those discounts are about to get even deeper.

In fact, at the time of writing, you can pick this £1699 / $1999 / AU$1999 soundbar system up for just £899 at Richer Sounds (with the free VIP Membership discount applied) or $1270 at Best Buy in the US, which is an absolute bargain.

Unfortunately, the price isn't budging in Australia at the moment, but that could well change during the official Black Friday weekend.

Save £800 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £899 at Richer Sounds The Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990F is a soundbar system that does it all. Immersive, detailed and engaging cinematic sound is paired with superb wireless convenience and a well-stocked selection of features including HDMI 2.1 passthrough and wireless music streaming options. We approve of this £800 saving, but feel as though it could drop even further as Black Friday approaches.

I have a feeling that the HW-Q990F's price could plummet even further when the official Black Friday date rolls around.

While we can't guarantee additional discounts, the logic here is based on how prominently soundbar prices have fluctuated in previous years.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Casting my mind back to Black Friday 2024, I remember seeing the price of the HW-Q990D drop multiple times a day, ultimately dropping to as low as £939. The price continued to plummet after the savings event, meaning we briefly saw it retail for just £663 last year.

Moreover, the HW-Q990F has already dropped to below its 2024 predecessor's best Black Friday price.

While the current £899 deal at Richer Sounds is a very admirable £800 saving, we have seen it as low as £819 in the last few months. Therefore, the concept of the HW-Q990F dropping even further during the day of Black Friday itself isn't out of the realm of possibility.

The Samsung HW-Q990F is at the top of my list for Black Friday for a multitude of reasons. When it comes to sound quality and cinematic immersion, this system is a slam dunk on all fronts. With a crisp, powerful and detailed sonic presentation, paired with convincing Dolby Atmos height effects, the soundbar itself and the surround-sound speakers are a talented bunch indeed.

However, the redesigned subwoofer is the real star of the show, as it delivers rich, tuneful and controlled bass that is practically unrivalled in this space. It does an excellent job of helping to build tension, and large dynamic shifts (such as explosions or car crashes) are delivered with a healthy dose of oomph.

Finally, the HW-Q990F is superbly specced when it comes to connectivity and features. HDMI 2.1 passthrough is on board with support for up to 4K/120Hz signals, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Wireless connectivity is also superb, with Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer all featured, as well as compatibility with the Samsung SmartThings app, which allows you to control the system with your phone, or add it to your smart home set-up.

I'll be keeping a close eye on it, alongside many other of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, including the Sonos Arc Ultra, Sonos Beam Gen 2, and KEF XIO.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung HW-Q990F review

And check out the best soundbar deals here

As well as our list of the best soundbars